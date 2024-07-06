Siviwe Gwarube takes charge as youngest Cabinet minister, sets bold vision for basic education

POLITICS

In a week’s time, former DA chief whip in Parliament Siviwe Gwarube will be celebrating her 35th birthday.

She will also begin her tenure as the new basic education minister after the Cabinet lekgotla. At 34, Gwarube became the youngest Cabinet minister in South Africa, a record held by Ronald Lamola, who at 35 was appointed minister of justice and correctional services in 2019.