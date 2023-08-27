Akani Simbine's scathing criticism of Athletics SA after World Champs relay heartbreak

South African star sprinter Akani Simbine has taken a swipe at Athletics South Africa (ASA) in the aftermath of Team SA’s 4x100m relay team’s botched mission at the World Athletics Championships.

The expectations were that the relay team would put the country on the medal table at the global track and field competition that ends today in the Hungarian capital, but it all went pear-shaped during the 4x100m relay final on Saturday night.

Despite a smooth start by Shaun Maswanganyi in the opening leg, Team SA’s quartet recorded a DNF (did not finish) after a misjudged changeover between Benjamin Richardson and Clarence Munyai in the third leg resulted into the latter dropping the baton.