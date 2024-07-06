Cricket boss Omphile Ramela suspended on allegations of nepotism

Suspended Border Cricket CEO Omphile Ramela says he is still searching for answers as to why he was suspended.
Johan Rynners / Gallo Images
SPORT
Border Cricket CEO Omphile Ramela has been suspended by the board on allegations of nepotism, City Press has learnt.
South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.