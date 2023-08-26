First lady of rugby is celebrated

NEWS

With her credibility and skill as a rugby presenter questioned and mocked, little did Motshidisi Mohono imagine that she would one day anchor one of the most popular sports in the country.



Now rightfully referred to as the “first lady of rugby”, Mohono made history by becoming the first woman to anchor the commentary during a Rugby World Cup final on SuperSport in 2019. She says that, while she sometimes felt like giving up, she could not be prouder of how far she has come in overturning the prejudices and stereotypes of her detractors.