VOICES

Going into the 1994 elections, the ANC’s proposition was a simple one. The nation was shedding its apartheid past and freedom was on our doorstep.

Who better to usher in and steward the new democratic republic than the party that had spearheaded the liberation struggle and had in its ranks luminaries such as Nelson Mandela, his fellow Robben Islanders, former exiles and courageous leaders from the internal mass democratic movement.