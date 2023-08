VOICES

There was a feel-good atmosphere in the land this week when South Africa hosted the 15th summit of the Brics bloc. Hoteliers, restaurateurs and retailers in the Sandton area were in seventh heaven. Residents of many Johannesburg suburbs had no load shedding for a whole week.

It goes without saying, as it is always the case with such international gatherings, that establishments that offer certain pleasurable activities would also have had a delightful week.