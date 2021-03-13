WATCH | Menzi Ngubane’s most iconic roles during his 32 year TV career

He was the perfect villain. With a career spanning over 32 years, he could bring any character to life and he was one of the most celebrated actors in the country.

Veteran actor Menzi Ngubane’s talent was unmatched. He had unforgettable roles in some of the biggest soapies and series in the country.

From a cutthroat businessman to a ruthless villain, Menzi has played them all – and in celebration of his life and his unforgettable work, we have compiled a list of 7 of his most memorable TV characters.

1. Cijimpi on Kwakhala Nyonini

In 1988, Menzi shot to stardom when he was cast as Cijimpi on SABC 1 drama Kwakhala Nyonini.

2. Mazwi on Ubambo Lwami

It’s the show that brought us the infamous phrase, ‘Pha woo!’. Menzi Ngubane played the dangerous Mazwi on SABC 1 mini-series Ubambo Lwami in 1989.

3. Jerome on Gaz’lam

He cemented himself as the villain no one wanted to mess with was on full display in SABC 1’s Gaz’lam in 2002.

4. Elliot on Yizo Yizo

Yizo Yizo was one of the biggest shows to play on SABC 1 and it became internationally acclaimed. Menzi was also part of the cast from season 2 and played the character of Elliot in 2001.

5. Sbusiso Dlomo on Generations

In one of his most iconic roles, Menzi played Sbusiso Dlomo aka Ngamla on SABC 1’s Generations. He was part of the former cast members who were eventually fired after striking for better wages and access to their royalties.



6. Judas on Isibaya

Making his debut on Mzansi Magic, Menzi acted as ruthless taxi boss Judas Ngwenya in season 4-8 of Isibaya.





7. Detective Nkonzo Mazibuko Ashes to Ashes

His most recent role was on e.TV drama Ashes to Ashes as detective Nkonzo Mazibuko.