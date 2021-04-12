Author Phumlani Pikoli found dead

Author Phumlani Pikoli has died. He was 33.

The author was found dead in bed after his family couldn't get ahold of him over the weekend.

"It is with a heavy heart filled with sadness and sorrow that we have to announce the passing of Phumlani Pikoli, the son to Vusi and Girlie Pikoli," the family said in a statement.

Read more | We chat to Phumlani Pikoli about his latest novel

"The gruesome discovery of Phumlani's lifeless body lying in bed is something that no parent needs to go through," his father said in a statement through the family spokesperson, Twiggs Xiphu.

The family tried to get in touch with him and when he didn't respond, they drove down to Johannesburg and found him dead.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.