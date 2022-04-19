1h ago

Singer Lira suffers a stroke - 'Her speech has been impacted'

Qhama Dayile
Lira is being treated for a stroke and is in good spirits.
Well-known and loved afro-pop musician and songwriter Lerato “Lira” Molapo (44) has suffered a stroke.

In a statement by her management team, they confirmed that the Feel Good singer had some health challenges she was dealing with. 

“To Lira's beloved fans, clients, and associates: As Lira's family, we would like to take this opportunity to share some recent developments regarding Lira's health. Lira recently traveled to Germany for performance but unfortunately suffered a stroke whilst there. As a result, her ability to communicate, in particular, her speech, has been impacted,” the statement reads.

According to her team, she is currently undergoing treatment here in South Africa, led by the "best medical team available". 

“Her medical team has advised that her journey to recovery will require patience and therefore, it is unlikely that she will be able to perform in the short term. That said, Lira is in good spirits and is surrounded by her loving family and close friends as she journeys towards a full recovery. “

The Ngiyazifela singer thanks everyone for their support.

“We thank you all in advance for your prayers, support, kindness, and utmost sensitivity and consideration during this very challenging time in her life. Let there be light!”

According to a close friend, Lira is at home and is recovering well.

"She left Germany and has been recovering well. We did not want to share the information too early, so we can give her time to recover. She is dong well and has cancelled her concerts. We thank God."

Fans have been praying for her recovery. 

