Stage 6 load shedding to resume on Monday afternoon, Eskom announces

Power utility Eskom has announced the implementation of Stage 6 load shedding from Monday afternoon.

Eskom said in a statement on Sunday that "load shedding would continue to be implemented at various stages" throughout the week, depending on the recovery of the system, following last week's industrial action.

Stage 4 is currently being implemented until midnight. Stage 2 will be implemented until 05:00 on Monday, after which Stage 4 will begin. From 16:00 until 22:00, Stage 6 load shedding will kick in.

On Tuesday, Eskom said it expects Stage 2 load shedding from midnight until 05:00, increasing to Stage 4 until 16:00. Stage 5 load shedding will kick in from 16:00 until 22:00.

Some capacity is out due to on planned maintenance, while some is unavailable due to breakdowns.