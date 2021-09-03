24m ago

add bookmark

City Power suspends CEO over allegations of wrongdoing at previous Eskom job

accreditation
Kyle Cowan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mongezi Ntsokolo.
Mongezi Ntsokolo.
Netwerk24
  • City Power's CEO Mongezi Ntsokolo has been suspended just five months after being appointed.
  • His suspension is in connection with findings against him in 2018 while he was a group executive at Eskom.
  • Ntsokolo allegedly did not disclose the fact that the allegations were made against him and an investigation carried out prior to his retrenchment from the power utility.

Johannesburg’s electricity company, City Power, suspended its chief executive officer Mongezi Ntsokolo on Thursday in connection with alleged impropriety and findings against him in 2018 while he was employed by Eskom.

City Power spokesman Isaac Mangena confirmed the suspension when contacted by Fin24 on Friday, but said City Power would not be commenting on the reasons behind the suspension.

He did say that it related to allegations brought to the attention of the board relating to Ntsokolo's previous employment at Eskom. This was confirmed by Councillor Mpho Moerane, the Member of the Mayor Council (MMC) for environment and infrastructure services, in an interview with John Perlman on Talk Radio 702.

Moerane said that the board had received media enquiries from journalists and decided to discuss the matter.

A decision was taken for a forensic investigation to be undertaken to check the allegations, and Ntsokolo was "asked to stay at home" while this process unfolded.

Moerane claimed that Ntsokolo did not disclose during his interview that he had been subjected to a forensic investigation while at Eskom.

City Power board chairperson Advocate Lindiwe Maseko referred queries to Moerane, while Ntsokolo was not immediately available for comment.

Ntsokolo was employed by Eskom for 27 years and was retrenched in December 2018 - just one day after receiving a letter from then group chief executive Phakamani Hadebe that he had to respond to allegations of serious misconduct in flouting Eskom’s conflict and declaration of interests policies.

His last working day at Eskom was 31 December 2018, and no charges were brought against him. Fin24 understands that Ntsokolo is challenging his retrenchment in the Labour Court.

This is a developing story. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city powereskomsuspension
Rand - Dollar
14.26
+1.4%
Rand - Pound
19.77
+1.2%
Rand - Euro
16.94
+1.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.62
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.2%
Gold
1,832.02
+1.2%
Silver
24.80
+3.8%
Palladium
2,437.50
+1.0%
Platinum
1,030.50
+2.9%
Brent Crude
73.03
+2.0%
Top 40
60,068
-0.5%
All Share
66,325
-0.5%
Resource 10
63,922
+0.8%
Industrial 25
83,485
-1.3%
Financial 15
14,223
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Where do you see the rand by the end of 2021?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Below R14/$
28% - 15 votes
R14/$ to R15/$
37% - 20 votes
Above R15/$
35% - 19 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to keep up with my home loan. What should I do?

01 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to keep up with my home loan. What should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | Do I have to resign before age 60 if I want my full provident fund...

28 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Do I have to resign before age 60 if I want my full provident fund payout?
MONEY CLINIC | What will happen should both my pension and preservation funds pay...

25 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | What will happen should both my pension and preservation funds pay out at 55?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo