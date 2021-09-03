City Power suspends CEO over allegations of wrongdoing at previous Eskom job

City Power's CEO Mongezi Ntsokolo has been suspended just five months after being appointed.

His suspension is in connection with findings against him in 2018 while he was a group executive at Eskom.

Ntsokolo allegedly did not disclose the fact that the allegations were made against him and an investigation carried out prior to his retrenchment from the power utility.

Johannesburg’s electricity company, City Power, suspended its chief executive officer Mongezi Ntsokolo on Thursday in connection with alleged impropriety and findings against him in 2018 while he was employed by Eskom.

City Power spokesman Isaac Mangena confirmed the suspension when contacted by Fin24 on Friday, but said City Power would not be commenting on the reasons behind the suspension.

He did say that it related to allegations brought to the attention of the board relating to Ntsokolo's previous employment at Eskom. This was confirmed by Councillor Mpho Moerane, the Member of the Mayor Council (MMC) for environment and infrastructure services, in an interview with John Perlman on Talk Radio 702.

Moerane said that the board had received media enquiries from journalists and decided to discuss the matter.

A decision was taken for a forensic investigation to be undertaken to check the allegations, and Ntsokolo was "asked to stay at home" while this process unfolded.

Moerane claimed that Ntsokolo did not disclose during his interview that he had been subjected to a forensic investigation while at Eskom.

City Power board chairperson Advocate Lindiwe Maseko referred queries to Moerane, while Ntsokolo was not immediately available for comment.

Ntsokolo was employed by Eskom for 27 years and was retrenched in December 2018 - just one day after receiving a letter from then group chief executive Phakamani Hadebe that he had to respond to allegations of serious misconduct in flouting Eskom’s conflict and declaration of interests policies.

His last working day at Eskom was 31 December 2018, and no charges were brought against him. Fin24 understands that Ntsokolo is challenging his retrenchment in the Labour Court.

This is a developing story.