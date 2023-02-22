Budget 2023 | All the big tax announcements

Apart from generous incentives for new solar projects, the Budget has not brought large tax changes.

Fuel taxes have not been hiked for the second year in a row, and the sugar tax has also been left unchanged.

There is also some inflationary relief for personal income and retirement tax.

This year's Budget brings some relief to taxpayers, and where there are tax hikes, they are relatively benign. As for businesses and households that are planning to install solar, a mini tax bonanza awaits.

Currently, businesses that launch solar photovoltaic (PV) projects below 1MW are able to deduct 100% of the cost from their tax liability in the first year.

For hydropower projects below 30MW and biomass and PV projects above 1MW, business can deduct 50% of the costs of renewable energy investments in the first year, 30% in the second and 20% in the third.

These limits on generation have now been scrapped – and businesses can deduct a whopping 125% of the value of the project in the first year. That's the cost of the project plus an additional 25%.

For a business with a positive taxable income, which spent R1 million on renewable energy, this means it could deduct R1.25 million. At the current corporate tax rate, this deduction could reduce the corporate income tax liability of a company by R337 500 in a year.

The incentive will be granted for new projects that were brought into use between 1 March 2023 and 28 February 2025.

Rooftop solar tax breaks

Households will get a tax rebate of 25% of the cost of new solar PV panels for the next year. The rebate can offset your income tax liability up to a maximum of R15 000. For example, if you buy 10 solar panels at a cost of R40 000, this means your personal income tax liability for the 2023/24 tax year will be reduced by R10 000.

To qualify, the solar panels must be purchased and installed at a private home, and a certificate of compliance for the installation must be issued from 1 March 2023 to 29 February 2024.

The rebate is only available for solar PV panels, and not inverters or batteries.

Income tax adjustments

Income tax rates have been adjusted lower for inflation - which means that in rand terms, taxpayers will pay less. For example, an individual younger than 65 years who earns R500 000 a year, will pay R4 721 less a year.

The annual tax-free threshold for a person under the age of 65 will increase to R95 750.

Retirement tax

Retirement tax withdrawals have also been updated to adjust for inflation. Retirement fund lump sum benefits and retirement fund lump sum withdrawal benefits will all be adjusted upwards by 10%, while tax rates remain unchanged. This means, for example, that the tax-free amount that can be withdrawn at retirement increases for R550 000.

Transfer duty

The transfer duty brackets will be increased by 10% allowing properties below R1.1 million to avoid any transfer duty payments.

Fuel taxes

For the second year in a row, the general fuel and the Road Accident Fund (RAF) levies won't be hiked. However, the carbon fuel levy will increase by 1c to 10c/l for petrol and 11c/l for diesel from 5 April 2023.

Food manufacturers' diesel levy break

For the next two years, food manufactures will get a refund on the RAF levy they pay for diesel used in the manufacturing process, particularly generators. The levy comes to R2.18 a litre.

The regulations for the refund requirements will still be gazetted, but Treasury officials say that SARS will launch an audit process, which will including log books, to track that the diesel was only used for manufacturing – and not transport.

Booze, cigarette taxes

After excise duties have increased by more than inflation in recent years, this year tax hikes are only around 4.9%. Sparkling wine will only see an increase of 0.7%. Tax on a pack of cigarettes will increase from R19.82 to R20.80, while the excise duty on a can of beer will increase from R2.06 to R2.17.

Medical tax credits

Medical tax credits will increase from R347 to R364 per month for the first two members, and from R234 to R246 per month for additional members.

No sugar tax hike – but levy on fruit juice planned

Given increased imports and the effects of the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal, the sugar tax won't be hiked in the next two years. This will enable stakeholders in the sugar industry to restructure, Treasury said. Government will soon publish a discussion paper to extend the sugar tax on pure fruit juices and to lower the current 4g threshold on soft drinks.

Big increase in oil and gas royalties

Government considered a flat royalty rate on oil and gas companies, but decided instead to keep its current flexible royalty rate, which is determined by profitability. "This decision recognises that companies face varying costs and profit levels depending on whether they are, for example, operating in deep or shallow waters."

However, the minimum royalty rate will be increased from 0.5% to 2%, with the maximum remaining at 5%.

Review of R&D tax incentives

Research and development tax incentives will be extended for 10 years, and will be refined to make it simpler and more effective, Treasury said.

Work-from-home allowances

Treasury and SARS will release a discussion document about home office and travel allowance policies, in an effort to address the effect of remote work on personal income tax.