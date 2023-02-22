Budget 2023 | Prepare for possibility of grey-listing, warns Godongwana

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says South Africa should be prepared for the possibility that it could be grey-listed on Friday.

This will mean that international banks' scrutiny of South Africans will increase, which will push fees higher.

Acting director-general Ismail Momoniat saying South Africa needs to increase investigations, prosecutions and freezing assets.

Amid expectations that South Africa will be added to the global anti-money laundering body's grey list on Friday, Treasury says the country needs more prosecutions and the freezing of more assets to demonstrate its compliance.

"We should be prepared for that possibility," said Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana of grey-listing in his Budget speech on Wednesday.

"We recognise the need to be more effective in implementing our laws, particularly in fighting organised and sophisticated crimes.

Government has prepared for the eventuality of being grey-listed, said acting director-general Ismail Momoniat, who has been in consultations with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global body that monitors compliance with anti-money laundering and combatting terrorism financing measures, over the past weeks.

If South Africa joins the grey list, it means that other countries will require "increased monitoring" when doing business with local companies and individuals. South Africans will face more due diligence from international banks and investment groups. Local banks will also be required to do more compliance, which will increase their costs, and eventually fees.

Momoniat believes the "phenomenal" progress made in the past year and a half should be recognised, and should reduce the impact of the sanction.

Last year, government adopted new legislation to combat money laundering and terrorism funding, which addressed 15 of the 20 legislative deficiencies that FATF identified.

"The remaining five will be addressed through regulations and practices that do not require legislation," Treasury said in the Budget documents on Wednesday. The Budget also allocates an additional R265.3 million to the Financial Intelligence Centre over the next three years to implement the recommendations of the State Capture Commission and the FATF.

But Treasury admitted that more work is needed, with Momoniat saying South Africa needs to increase investigations, prosecutions and freezing assets.

"Hopefully we will see many more cases in the next year at least," Momoniat said, adding that government agencies needed to reverse the effects of state capture.

Another key area for improvement is poor anti-money laundering controls among South African lawyers, estate agents and crypto platforms. Also, new legal requirements to confirm the beneficial ownership of assets have not been implemented sufficiently by companies, trusts and non-profit organisations.

Treasury has asked FATF to "formally reassess" South Africa's compliance in June.