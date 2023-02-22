Budget 2023 | SAA gets R1bn, future financial injections not ruled out

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has allocated R1 billion to SAA in his Budget 2023.

SAA's outstanding legacy debt includes the third and final payment of a receivership created when SAA exited business rescue in April 2021.

SAA's chosen strategic equity partner, the Takatso Consortium, has indicated that it will not be responsible for the airline's historic debt.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced on Wednesday that the money will be allocated during the 2022/23 financial year to assist the national flag carrier to meet outstanding obligations. It is unclear whether the R1 billion is enough to settle all of SAA's historic debt and bring the partnership deal with the Takatso Consortium one step closer. Since the Takatso deal was announced about 20 months ago, Takatso has said it will not take responsibility for any legacy debt of the airline. The deal involves Takatso obtaining a 51% stake in the airline. Takatso comprises infrastructure investment firm Harith and Global Airways, which operates LIFT. Takatso is expected to put about R3 billion into the flag carrier over two years once it takes the helm. Godongwana's Budget indicates that he does not rule out further financial injections for SAA in future, but that will only be considered subject to strict conditions to allow the Takatso partnership deal to be finalised. A condition of such potential additional funding will be that all government guarantees to SAA will be cancelled.

SAA was in financial trouble even before the pandemic hit. It went into business rescue at the start of December 2019 when government did not provide yet another bailout. SAA stopped flying in May 2020 due to the devastating impact of the Covid-19 lockdown and only resumed commercial flights in September 2021 - on a much smaller scale than before it went into business rescue.

SAA's outstanding legacy debt includes the third and final payment of a so-called receivership created when SAA exited business rescue in April 2021. At the time, SAA's shareholder, the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) estimated that about R3.5 billion was needed to cover all of SAA's legacy debt, including what was owed via the receivership liabilities.

The receivership involves three payment tranches over a period of three years. Two tranches have already been paid - one in 2021 and one in 2022. The final one is due in August this year. It is unclear how much of the R3.5 billion is still due for the last tranche.

Once the receivership payments have been completed, the implementation of SAA's business rescue plan can be finalised.

SAA is also awaiting Competition Commission and other regulatory approvals to green-light the Takatso deal.

The latest R1 billion allocated in Budget 2023 makes the possibility to finalise the deal, therefore, much greater.

Until government pays SAA's outstanding debt, Harith is unable to wrap up the final funding for the deal, Tshepo Mahloele, founder and CEO of Harith, the majority partner in Takatso, told News24 in November last year. He said funders will not commit until the finalisation of all historic debt and full compliance with the state-owned airline's business rescue plan.

SAA is no longer technically insolvent, and had a net equity value of R1 billion at the end of 2022, National Treasury told Parliament recently. According to Treasury, SAA had net group losses for the first three quarters of the current financial year, amounting to R50 million. However, it pointed out that this is a significant improvement on the predicted budgeted loss of R637 million.

The current version of SAA is much smaller than before it went into business rescue. SAA is currently operating to some domestic and African destinations on a smaller scale than before business rescue. It has not restarted international flights outside of the African continent yet.