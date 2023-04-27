All you need to know about how the solar PV tax incentives will work

National Treasury and SARS last week published for public comment the draft regulations that enable the renewable energy tax incentives.

For households, the incentive only applies for a year, and it is meant for new and unused solar PV panels only.

Body corporates are also invited to submit comments for installations at complexes and estates.

For climate change news and analysis, go to News24 Climate Future.

Amid persistent higher levels of load shedding, National Treasury and SARS have published the draft regulations to give effect to tax incentives for households and businesses seeking to avoid power cuts with solar PV and other renewable energy solutions.

The draft document was published last week for public comment and unpacks how the tax incentives will work. The tax incentives were first announced by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana at the tabling of the National Budget in February.

They are a means to encourage households and businesses to opt for clean energy generation solutions, which would help alleviate pressure on the national grid, which does not have enough generation capacity because of failing coal-fired power stations.

Body corporates are also invited to submit comments for installations at complexes and estates, for domestic purposes, by the deadline of 15 May.

Below is a brief outline of what the proposed regulations entail for households and businesses.

Household incentive

The incentive will be a tax credit and not a tax deduction.

"This is good news as it affords individuals with a uniform opportunity in claiming the same tax credit. Under a deduction form, a sliding scale is applied, which is dependent on each individual's income and tax bracket," noted Micaela Paschini, tax attorney at Tax Consulting SA.

Individuals who pay personal income tax are eligible for a solar energy tax credit if the solar PV panels are new and unused and are brought into use for the first time after 1 March 2023, until 29 February 2024. This means the incentive will only apply for the year.

The solar PV panels need a minimum generation capacity of 275 watts and should be part of a system that connects to a distribution board at a person's residence.

The solar panels must be a component in a system used by the individual for domestic purposes. In other words, it applies to individuals who own, rent or occupy a residence powered by solar PV.

This means the credit applies to individuals who own, rent or occupy a residence powered by solar PV. These individuals also will have had to incur the cost of acquiring solar PV panels.

The solar PV installation also requires an electrical certificate of compliance in terms of Electrical Installation Regulations, 2009.

READ | SARS will use info from solar installers to make sure you qualify for tax rebates

The tax credit is up to 25% of the cost of the solar PV panels, but this is capped at R15 000.

Paschini noted that the regulations ensure there is no duplication of tax incentives.

For example, if you sell the solar panels for which you claimed the tax credit between 1 March 2023 and 29 February 2024, then SARS will recoup the credit you claimed. This means you are no longer entitled to the credit, and you will pay full income tax on the sale of the solar panels as if the tax credit never existed, said Paschini.

According to the draft regulations, if the individual sells or vacates their residence, the anti-avoidance measure will not come into operation. This means SARS will not disallow the credit or reverse the credit – if the panels are still affixed to the roof, Paschini said.

Tax Consulting also highlighted that solar PV installers might approach individuals who had solar panels installed from 1 March in order to collect and submit third-party information for SARS to verify the tax returns.

Newsletter Weekly Climate Future Weekly An overview of the challenges and opportunities of the climate crisis, as it changes the world we know.

Business incentive

For businesses, a 125% tax incentive applies in terms of section 12B of the Income Tax Act – for new and unused energy assets such as wind, solar PV, concentrated solar, hydropower and biomass.

Businesses get an upfront, higher-than-cost deduction of 125% as opposed to the current incentive, which is claimed over three years – 50% of the cost in the first year, 30% in the second and 20% in the last.

The incentive applies for two years – between 1 March 2023 to 28 February 2025.

If a business sells the asset before 1 March 2026, only 25% of the income from the sale is taxable.

Christiaan Hattingh, managing director at solar PV installer AWPower, said that in its many years (since 2015) the company had seen "the most significant increase" in sales since the start of the year given Stage 6 load shedding. The tax incentives have also contributed to an increase in demand. "We have certainly seen, from our point of view, that from the beginning of this year, the demand for solar has increased significantly compared to previous years."