Complaint against Karpowership dismissed over lack of 'evidence'

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment has dismissed allegations of non-compliance in a public participation process for Karpowership's proposed Saldanha Bay project.

In a letter addressed to The Green Connection, which lodged the complaint, the department indicated that there was a lack of evidence to support the claims.

The department will now consider Karpowership's application for environmental authorisation for the 320 MW project.

Allegations made against Karpowership over non-compliance in a public consultation process for its proposed project in Saldanha Bay, in the Western Cape, have been dismissed by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment (DFFE).

The DFFE issued letters on its decision on Wednesday, 26 April, 2023 to The Green Connection – which had lodged the complaint – and Karpowership's environmental assessment practitioner Triplo4 Solutions.

In March, Karpowership's application for environmental authorisation for the proposed 320 MW floating gas power plant was suspended, pending an investigation into the allegations. The Green Connection had issued a complaint that the views of aquaculture and commercial fisheries were used to represent those of small-scale fisheries.

"Following a thorough review of documents and information pertaining to the allegations lodged by The Green Connection … Please be advised that the Competent Authority has decided to dismiss the allegations, as it could not find any evidence to support the allegations …" a letter from the department and addressed Triplo4 Sustainable Solutions read.

The department shared similar sentiments in a letter addressed to Neville van Rooy, community outreach coordinator for the Green Connection, who submitted the complaint.

According to the letters, the suspension on Karpowership's environmental authorisation application has been lifted. The department has 57 days (from 26 April) to consider the application and make a decision on whether or not to allow Karpowership environmental authorisation.

Van Rooy, in a voice note, said that The Green Connection was "very surprised and shocked" by the response from the DFFE. He said that The Green Connection would be consulting with lawyers on the way forward. Van Rooy said that he had not received the notice yet.

The Saldanha project is one of three named preferred bidders for government's emergency procurement programme, which was launched in 2020.

Karpowership was to provide the bulk, or 1 220 MW out of 2 000 MW, that was to be procured. It has, however, hit several challenges, with its environmental authorisation applications initially being denied in 2021 due to issues with its public consultation process.

It was granted another chance to submit its Environmental Impact Assessment Reports following new rounds of public consultations that took place last year.

The DFFE has since rejected Karpowership's application for environmental authorisation for a 450 MW project at the Port of Ngqura in the Eastern Cape. Karpowership has submitted an appeal regarding this decision.

Its application for environmental authorisation for a 450 MW project at the Port of Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal was temporarily withdrawn by Triplo4, who has applied for an extension to comply with or meet regulatory requirements.



