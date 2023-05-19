Creecy keeps mum on Karpowership, but says red tape being cut for emergency energy projects

Minister Barbara Creecy says her department is considering environmental assessments for nearly 10 000MW of renewable energy projects.

Creecy says that decision-making timeframes have been slashed from 107 days to 57 days.

Creecy would not comment on Karpowership, but says Cabinet has raised concern over the need to cut red tape for all power projects.

Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy said that government will not compromise on the quality of environmental assessments for power projects, as steps are taken to speed up decision-making so that energy can be added to the grid quickly.

The minister was speaking during a media briefing ahead of the tabling of her department's budget, of R9.8 billion, in Parliament on Friday.

Creecy remarked that the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment (DFFE) was considering Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) applications for close to 10 000MW of renewable energy projects. This comprises 2 899MW for solar PV and 6 890MW of wind energy. It also includes battery energy storage systems and transmission and distribution infrastructure to improve grid constraints. There are 15 transmission and distribution projects that are also under consideration by the department.

The decision-making timeframes have been cut down from 107 days to 57 days so far and they apply to all those considered strategic infrastructure projects - this includes emergency power.

Creecy was then asked whether her department is under "pressure" from other Cabinet ministers to allow environmental authorisation for Karpowership – which was recently granted mooring rights from the transport department at three of South Africa's ports, i.e., Coega, Richards Bay and Saldanha Bay.

In her response, Creecy first clarified the department's role as the appeals authority for Karpowership.

In the case of Karpowership, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) was the authority to grant environmental authorisation. The DMRE's decision was challenged – which meant the appeal was lodged with the DFFE.

"I am the appeal authority on Karpower, and I do not want to compromise my role in that regard," she told journalists on Friday. "You will hear from me on Karpower should there be appeals and should I have to consider my role in that regard," she added.

Creecy, during the debate in the National Assembly, also declined to answer questions on Karpowership, because of her role as the appeal authority.

Cutting red tape

Speaking to journalists, Creecy said Cabinet had raised concerns over the need to cut red tape for power projects in order to get electricity online as quickly as possible. These concerns are not for a specific power project, but for all of them. According to Creecy:

... That would be the concerns Cabinet would have, and it does not relate to any particular power application. It relates to all of them because we must get energy onto the grid as quickly as possible. That is why we have streamlined the decision-making processes.

Creecy emphasised the interventions by her department to work expeditiously in processing applications for projects are not in response to her Cabinet colleagues, but rather a response to the requirement from all South Africans to protect their lives and livelihoods.

Creecy added that the shortened timeframes do not compromise the "quality" of the decisions – as they remain reflective of the regulatory environment. She also assured that the EIA process is managed in an objective manner, no matter who the applicant is.

In an interview with News24, Creecy explained that the controls in the EIA process include the requirement for a basic assessment report - which looks at environmental impacts of projects and what mitigation measures would be to limit these impact.

Secondly, there is a requirement for a public-participation process where local communities affected by a development would have an opportunity to express their views and raise their concerns - to determine further mitigation measures projects should put in place.

Karpowership was named a preferred bidder for government's emergency procurement programme that was launched in 2020. It faced several challenges, among these being criticisms of its expense to the state and its environmental authorisation was denied through the appeals process with the DFFE, when the department found there were gaps in its public consultation processes.

The company has since been granted another chance to resubmit EIAs with the DFFE for consideration.

In the past two weeks President Cyril Ramaphosa, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe and Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa have said that the country needs emergency power, which includes that from power ships.

Speaking at Enlit Africa this week, Ramokgopa said it is "inevitable" the country would use power ships. It would take three months to get power from these vessels. "We have to get those things on stream as quickly as possible. Of course, we will have to satisfy environmental issues," he assured.

Ramokgopa also stressed that the impact of load shedding on the economy was crippling. "There is no self-respecting country that folds its arms and watches the economy collapse when there are solutions that exist," he said.

Ramokgopa said the aim of the interventions is to protect the South African economy and ensure energy sovereignty.



