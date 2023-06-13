Eskom hits back after Mantashe claims: No 'permanent' jobs lost in Komati decommissioning

Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has criticised the energy transition at Eskom's Komati as not being "just".

Eskom, however, says no permanent jobs were lost at the time Komati's last coal-fired unit was decommissioned.

Some permanent employees remain at the site, while others were redeployed to other power stations.

No "permanent" jobs were lost at Komati power station when its last unit was decommissioned last year, Eskom has said.



This is contrary to claims by Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe that the energy transition at Komati power station was not "just" given job losses.

The minister made the remarks last week during the Presidential Climate Commission's quarterly meeting.

"It is an energy transition. 'Just' doesn't qualify at Komati in terms of the number of jobs destroyed and the number of jobs created, the megawatts destroyed and those created. In all aspects, it is not a just energy transition. It is an energy transition," Mantashe said.

Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, who also briefed the commission, noted the substantial job losses at Komati. "We have lost quite a substantial number [of jobs]. There were about 1 700 people there. Today we are talking about 174," she said.

But according to Eskom, when the last unit was decommissioned in October 2022, there were 189 permanent employees and 364 contractors. There are now 150 permanent employees and 240 maintenance and service contractors.

Eskom said that those permanent employees who left were reskilled, and others redeployed to other power stations.

Komati had been operating since 1961 and had nine coal-fired units of about 100MW each. The power utility has been decommissioning the units over the years as they reach the end of their operating life.

But through its Just Energy Transition office, Eskom has endeavoured to give the power station a second life, repurposing it to produce renewable energy from sources like wind (70MW), solar (150MW) and accompanied by battery storage (150MW).

Eskom said these power plants are in "advanced stages of development" with environmental impact assessments and various regulatory approvals applications in progress. Eskom is also looking to appoint an independent engineering company or Owner's Engineer, by August 2023 to support the final stages of developing these plants.

These efforts are supposed to ensure that communities and workers whose livelihoods were dependent on the station are not left destitute.

"The station is in the process of transitioning. In the past, Eskom shut down such plants at end of life and walked away," Eskom said.

"This does not happen overnight, and our socioeconomic programmes seeks to ensure that no one is left behind in the transition," Eskom said.

Apart from the renewable energy plants, Eskom is also partnering with the Cape Peninsula University of Technology's South African Renewable Energy Technology Centre to establish a training centre to help reskill workers so they may be employable in renewable energy industries. The workers will receive accredited qualifications:

… We are establishing a training centre that will provide accredited training programmes on wind turbine operations and maintenance, solar PV mounting, installation, operations and maintenance, and, importantly, community upliftment initiatives that provides soft-skill training to the community. These include business development, agricultural training, computer literacy, project management skills (to name a few) and artisanal training like welding, machining, fabrication and electrical training. - Eskom

The aim of the training is to ensure that the surrounding community can not only be employable but also become employers.

"A further six employees will be trained as from July 2023 to become trainers in the renewable energy fields to conduct training at the Komati Training Facility once it has been refurbished," Eskom said. Once the training centre is fully established, remaining employees will be reskilled to enter the renewable energy industry.

Komati also has a 500kW agri-voltaics plant under construction. Agri-voltaic projects allow the dual use of land – to generate solar power from solar PV as well as agriculture.

The commissioning of this plant is planned for the end of July.

According to Eskom, 15 permanent employees are seconded to the agri-voltaics pilot project and at an aquaponics project, which involves growing plants in water. They will be reskilled in construction and project management fields.

Nineteen community members are also employed by the contractor running the agri-voltaics project.

According to Eskom's projections, by 2030, about 660 net direct and full-time employee jobs will be created through the repurposing and repowering of Komati. About 8 700 additional temporary jobs are to be created through construction and decommissioning.

About 200 people will be trained annually at the Komati Training Facility.

Eskom secured $490 million or R9 billion in funding from the World Bank to enable these changes.