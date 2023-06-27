No more 'first come, first served' as Eskom issues new rules for grid access

Eskom is changing its grid access rules to deal with constraints.

Currently, allocations are made to projects based on a first come, first served basis – which effectively hogs grid space.

But now Eskom wants developers to demonstrate that their projects are shovel-ready in order to be granted allocations.

For climate change news and analysis, go to News24 Climate Future.

Eskom is doing away with its "first come, first served" principle for projects applying for grid access. It now wants developers to demonstrate that their projects are shovel-ready and will be able to add generation capacity before making grid allocations.

Speaking at a briefing to industry players on Tuesday, Eskom's general manager for operations enablement, Velaphi Ntuli, said the changes had come about given grid constraints that are escalating with each public power procurement process, and now the opening up of the energy market for Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

Ntuli explained that Eskom wants to ensure that projects that are "shovel-ready" are the ones that get connected first, rather than the current situation, where projects that applied first for grid capacity get allocations and then effectively hog space indefinitely.

"We can't continue to have a situation where capacity is allocated, and capacity is not used. We need to work together to ensure we have these minimum things in place so that guaranteed generation capacity is added to the grid," he said.

Last year, 23 wind projects lost out on being named preferred bidders in round six of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Procurement Programme (REIPPPP) owing to grid constraints. As government prepares to launch Bid Window 7, the interim rules are warranted given the urgent need for grid capacity, said Seetsele Seetswane, engineering manager at Eskom.

Issues with the emergency procurement projects hogging space had caused delays for Bid Window 5 of the REIPPPP and, consequently, Bid Window 6. "As we now get ready to Bid Window 7, the problem is getting worse. That is why we developed the rules," he added.

One of the other complications is the opening up of the energy market to more private generators, with government scrapping the licensing threshold for private projects. "This led to an influx of applications and stiff competition," said Seetswane.

READ | Connecting private power to the grid is still too slow - Gordhan

He added that the interim rules resulted from consultations in February and March with industry players, the IPP Office, as well as the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa). The rules have an "interim" status until Nersa finalises them.

The rules do not prioritise any projects (whether private or public) over the other, nor any generation technologies, he explained:

We hope that the rules will help us achieve a fair and equitable and transparent allocation for the limited resource that we have.

First ready, first served

Eskom is now following the principle of "first ready, first served". This means that it will only be allocating grid capacity to projects that are ready to bring much-needed generation capacity online, he emphasised.

Eskom has a project-readiness criteria which developers will have to meet.

This includes having applicants provide environmental authorisations and water use licences for the generation facility, as well as confirmation of design consultants that will be used and a power purchase agreement.

Projects must also provide measured data - this is an economic analysis of the energy that can be yielded from wind and solar. The developers must demonstrate that they conducted due diligence to ensure that the project is feasible and bankable, explained Seetswane.

Notably, the applicants must provide a guarantee to Eskom from a financial institution approved by the power utility. The details on the guarantee are being finalised and will be shared soon.

"[The requirements will] help us explain to South Africa that to those we allocated capacity have demonstrated a readiness to connect to the grid and are not hogging capacity," said Seetswane.

Seetswane said that if a project does not follow through and meet set out timelines then their grid allocation will be revoked. For example, this includes failing to appoint design consultants or submit final designs within required timelines.

Eskom will then also draw down on the guarantee for the damages caused by delays.

The interim rules are a short-term solution, said Seetswane. In the long term, Eskom will ultimately be expanding grid infrastructure to connect more projects.

Newsletter Weekly Climate Future Weekly An overview of the challenges and opportunities of the climate crisis, as it changes the world we know.

Implementation

Eskom will roll out the rules first in the Western Cape, which is quite congested, explained Nonhlanhla Miya, acting senior manager for grid access at Eskom.

There are about 40 projects in that area, with a capacity of under 5GW that Eskom needs to finalise allocations for. Eskom will issue them letters to submit outstanding information required by the new rules.

From 7 July, Eskom will assess projects against the readiness criteria. It intends to give notice of whether the criteria have been met by 31 July. The projects deemed ready will have 15 days to provide Eskom the guarantee. Thereafter the allocation of grid access will continue.

READ | Reality check: How much power is really coming to the grid – it's less than hoped

But some industry stakeholders raised concerns that the new requirements would require developers to spend a lot of money to be able to demonstrate they meet requirements, without a guarantee they would have grid access.

Ntuli said that Eskom does not take the levels of investment required by developers or the challenges they face lightly. He said there must be a balance between what upfront investment IPPs make as well as the need for Eskom to make allocations that actually yield power.

He also noted concerns about existing projects which have grid allocations but are not using them. Ntuli said that Eskom is working with the IPP Office to resolve this. If the projects cannot progress and feed megawatts to the grid, then a decision must be made on their grid allocation, he said.

Ntuli said Eskom is open to feedback on the new rules and is willing to work with industry.