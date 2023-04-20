Ramaphosa affirms climate goal despite coal push

President Cyril Ramaphosa met with the climate commission to review its recommendations for the country's electricity planning.

Cabinet is considering keeping coal-fired power stations open for longer, to address the energy crisis.

According Crispian Olver, executive director of the commission, the president affirmed plans to accelerate renewables.

President Cyril Ramaphosa pledged to meet the nation's net zero carbon emission target despite a push to keep coal-fired power plants open.

Ramaphosa met with the Presidential Climate Change Commission on Wednesday. This follows an electricity colloquium held on Friday, where recommendations for the country's electricity planning were discussed. These recommendations take into account the need to limit carbon emissions and short-term measures to address the electricity crisis, and involved extensive consultations with communities and other stakeholders.

South Africa is facing an energy crisis and Eskom has subjected residents to more than 10 hours of blackouts almost every day this year. That's prompted calls to keep the country's coal-fired plants open for longer.

Some of the commissioners suggested mothballing rather that decommissioning the power stations, meaning they could be reopened later if needed, Olver said.

News24 reported that a special Cabinet meeting was called earlier on Wednesday, where a proposal by Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to slow the decommissioning of old coal-fired power stations was considered.

A later statement from government said that Cabinet had noted the minister's plan and requested a more detailed assessment and an outline of solutions to address the country's energy crisis, without providing further detail.

The president also reiterated his plan to accelerate renewable-energy projects, Olver said.

Bobby Peek, director of nonprofit groundWork and member of the commission, said that during the meeting commissioner Melissa Fourie, made the president aware of the link between fossil fuels, air pollution and deaths in the country.

A study has shown that air pollution from Eskom's coal-fired power plants risks killing close to 80 000 people from 2025 until they are due for shutdown.

Peek said that the president was "concerned" by what the PCC raised, explaining:

He was very clear that these figures, the information we have, needs to be put in the public domain and there has to be a public debate out there.

Fourie, who is also director of the Centre for Environmental Rights, said the president remarked that the figures are "frightening" and that the health impacts need to be included in the reports the commission will submit to him.

Ramaphosa set up the commission to advise him and to help formulate policies to cope with the effects of climate change.

Still, the commission said in its reports that the government's R1.5-trillion plan to transition its energy sector away from coal and win climate finance from some of the world's richest nations was deeply flawed.

The Just Energy Transition Partnership Investment Plan (JETP-IP), which government unveiled ahead of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt in November, is a key step towards securing $8.5 billion in climate finance from the US, UK, France, Russia and the European Union. That money is expected to catalyse further investment.

"The JET-IP remains an important platform for advancing the energy transition and should be supported …," the commission said in a separate statement. It also recommended that National Treasury integrate the JET-IP and the just energy transition more broadly in the 2024 budget and medium-term expenditure plans.

Still, among a swath of recommendations, the commission said the investment plan was woefully short on how much money would be spent on re-skilling coal miners and cushioning coal-dependent communities from the impact of a switch to green energy.

'An afterthought'

"Consultation has been undertaken late in the planning process, and social justice issues appear to be addressed as an afterthought rather than a central premise," the commission said, citing its stakeholder engagements. "Skills development and economic diversification appear to be inadequately prioritised."

The commission also agreed with stakeholder views that there be increased grant and concessional finance and other social ownership opportunities.

It expressed concern about the amount of money that would be spent on fostering electric vehicle and green hydrogen industries rather than leaving that to private investors. Investment could be held back by the absence of government policy needed to allow investment in both industries, it said.

The commission recommended that a separate plan be developed to outline how South Africa would adapt to the effects of climate change. The country has been hit by a series of droughts and violent storms in recent years, threatening food security and access to water.

No coal, nuclear

It also urged the government to adjust its Integrated Resource Plan, a blueprint for the development of electricity provision, to provide for the addition of between 50GW and 60GW of renewable energy by 2030. It should also provide for adequate power storage in the form of batteries and between three and five gigawatts of gas-fired power.

None of the models it looked at recommended additional coal-fired power plants or nuclear power facilities, it said.

More detail will need to be given on how the expansion of the national grid will be financed, the commission said.

*Additional reporting by News24