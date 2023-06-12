30m ago

Share

Ready, steady, gas: Eskom kicks off bid to switch two plants from diesel to natural gas

accreditation
Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A plant operator inside the Ankerlig power peaking station on the Cape West Coast.
A plant operator inside the Ankerlig power peaking station on the Cape West Coast.
GCIS

Eskom has finally put out a request for proposal (RFP) to supply Gourikwa power plant in Mosselbay and Ankerlig power station in Atlantis with natural gas. 

The two power stations run on diesel, but have been converted so they can also use natural gas. The utility hopes to switch from diesel to gas by December 2027.

"The intent is to have a gas main feedstock which will be supplemented by diesel as and when it's required," Eskom stated in tender document published this week. 

It is hoping that gas will be a cheaper and more environmentally friendly source of fuel for the two stations than diesel. 

Eskom is seeking "holistic" solutions from suppliers – meaning they will have to create the infrastructure to transport the gas to the two power plants and supply the gas itself. 

They will also be responsible for storing the gas and converting it from liquified natural gas back to gas. The gas supply contracts will last for either five or 10 years. 

READ | Power crisis: Progress is 'limited but significant' says Ramokgopa after load shedding reprieve

Eskom hasn’t yet said how it expects the gas to be transported to the two sites. The RFP is just the first stage of a two-step process the utility will use to choose a gas supplier. 

It will use feedback from the RFP to help craft the technical specifications for the project. These will then be included in its request for quotation, which will likely be published later this year.  

All bids for the RFP will need to be in by 31 July. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomgourikwaankerlig
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.56
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
23.21
+1.3%
Rand - Euro
19.97
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.54
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Platinum
991.68
-1.4%
Palladium
1,348.58
+2.6%
Gold
1,957.80
-0.2%
Silver
24.04
-1.0%
Brent Crude
74.79
-1.6%
Top 40
70,969
-0.9%
All Share
76,282
-0.9%
Resource 10
66,627
-2.6%
Industrial 25
103,299
+0.3%
Financial 15
15,605
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo