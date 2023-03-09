52m ago

Share

Record solar PV applications for Cape Town since cash for power plans announced

accreditation
Lameez Omarjee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The City says it received over 600 applications for solar PV installations, the most for a single month.
The City says it received over 600 applications for solar PV installations, the most for a single month.
Getty Images
  • Applications for solar PV installations in the City of Cape Town for February have surpassed previous records.
  • Over 600 applications were received in February, and a total of 1 040 have been received.
  • The city earlier this year announced it would pay back customers for feeding excess power to the municipality's grid to help ease load shedding.
  • For climate change news and analysis, go to News24 Climate Future.

The City of Cape Town says it's received a record number of applications for solar PV installations for February since plans were announced to pay customers for the excess power they feed to the grid.

"The city has received 1 040 solar PV installation applications so far this year, with just over 600 of these in February making it the biggest month to date," said Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

January and February account for 11% of all solar PV applications since records began in 2018. Additionally, solar PV installations done in January and February 2023 account for 10% of all installations in Cape Town in the past five years.

Earlier this year, the mayor announced the city's plans to pay businesses an incentive to feed excess power to the grid. This is part of the city's efforts to reduce load shedding by four stages.

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa approved a feed-in tariff of 78,98c/kWh for the city. The city also added an incentive of 25c/kWh to further encourage investment in small-scale embedded generation, News24 previously reported.

The city plans to start paying businesses cash for power before June. The incentive will also be extended to residents later this year.

"This is encouraging progress towards more and more businesses and residents helping us to end load shedding over time by selling their excess power for cash," said Hill-Lewis.

READ | Cape Town to pay cash for electricity – with aim to cut load shedding by 4 stages

The city also ran a radio campaign during February to raise awareness of the incentive, which may have contributed to the applications.

Hill-Lewis said that the national government's recently announced tax incentives for businesses and households would also drive investment in solar PV.

For the next two years, businesses can claim as much as 125% in tax deductions on renewable energy projects. Households can claim back 25% in tax deductions on solar panels for the next year. The incentive for households is capped at R15 000.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
geordin hill-lewiscity of cape townrooftoprenewable energysolar pv
Rand - Dollar
18.48
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
22.02
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.54
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.21
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Platinum
948.19
+1.0%
Palladium
1,378.72
+0.7%
Gold
1,828.79
+0.8%
Silver
20.12
+0.5%
Brent Crude
82.66
-0.8%
Top 40
71,845
-0.0%
All Share
77,664
-0.1%
Resource 10
65,251
-0.2%
Industrial 25
104,746
-0.3%
Financial 15
16,501
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

11h ago

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

11h ago

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo