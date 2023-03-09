Record solar PV applications for Cape Town since cash for power plans announced

Applications for solar PV installations in the City of Cape Town for February have surpassed previous records.

Over 600 applications were received in February, and a total of 1 040 have been received.

The city earlier this year announced it would pay back customers for feeding excess power to the municipality's grid to help ease load shedding.

The City of Cape Town says it's received a record number of applications for solar PV installations for February since plans were announced to pay customers for the excess power they feed to the grid.

"The city has received 1 040 solar PV installation applications so far this year, with just over 600 of these in February making it the biggest month to date," said Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

January and February account for 11% of all solar PV applications since records began in 2018. Additionally, solar PV installations done in January and February 2023 account for 10% of all installations in Cape Town in the past five years.

Earlier this year, the mayor announced the city's plans to pay businesses an incentive to feed excess power to the grid. This is part of the city's efforts to reduce load shedding by four stages.

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa approved a feed-in tariff of 78,98c/kWh for the city. The city also added an incentive of 25c/kWh to further encourage investment in small-scale embedded generation, News24 previously reported.

The city plans to start paying businesses cash for power before June. The incentive will also be extended to residents later this year.

"This is encouraging progress towards more and more businesses and residents helping us to end load shedding over time by selling their excess power for cash," said Hill-Lewis.

The city also ran a radio campaign during February to raise awareness of the incentive, which may have contributed to the applications.

Hill-Lewis said that the national government's recently announced tax incentives for businesses and households would also drive investment in solar PV.

For the next two years, businesses can claim as much as 125% in tax deductions on renewable energy projects. Households can claim back 25% in tax deductions on solar panels for the next year. The incentive for households is capped at R15 000.