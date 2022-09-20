1h ago

add bookmark

SA to sign wind power projects to help ease record load shedding

accreditation
Paul Burkhardt
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

South Africa will move ahead with the allocation of three onshore wind stations from a delayed round of bidding to provide renewable power, an initiative intended to help mitigate record levels of power cuts. 

The Coleskop Wind Power, San Kraal Wind Power and Phezukomoya Wind Power developments are ready to be signed off following the receipt of regulatory approvals, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said in a statement on Tuesday. Other projects are expected to be finalized at a later date.

A total of 25 wind and solar-power projects worth about R50 billion of investment and forecast to add nearly 2,600 megawatts to the national grid were announced almost a year ago. 

South Africa has suffered a record year for power cuts, with state-owned Eskom unable to meet demand as its fleet of aging coal stations experience frequent breakdowns. The government has rolled out a number of programs to add capacity, but they have been prone to delays.   

The energy department originally planned to reach financial close for the fifth round within six months of announcing the winners on 29 October.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomload sheddingrenewable energywindpower
Rand - Dollar
17.78
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.27
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.75
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.90
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,665.32
-0.6%
Silver
19.14
-2.2%
Palladium
2,120.50
-4.9%
Platinum
922.00
-0.2%
Brent Crude
92.00
+0.7%
Top 40
60,068
+0.2%
All Share
66,567
+0.1%
Resource 10
60,471
-1.0%
Industrial 25
82,326
+0.5%
Financial 15
14,488
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I want to buy a house and car but I dropped out of debt review....

17 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I want to buy a house and car but I dropped out of debt review. What now?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell my house and buy a new one, but I'm in debt review

14 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell my house and buy a new one, but I'm in debt review
MONEY CLINIC | I'm in financial trouble. Can I get a loan from my provident fund?

10 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm in financial trouble. Can I get a loan from my provident fund?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22262.24) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo