1h ago

Share

Solar PV firm fined R200 000 for allegedly colluding in tenders

accreditation
Compiled by Lameez Omarjee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Gauteng-based Solar PV supplier and installer has agreed to pay a R200 000 penalty.
A Gauteng-based Solar PV supplier and installer has agreed to pay a R200 000 penalty.
Getty Images
  • A Gauteng-based solar PV supplier and installer has to pay an R200 000 penalty for alleged collusion in public tenders.
  • The Council for Geoscience and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy had lodged separate complaints with the competition watchdog.
  • The firm, Pacific Solar, has not admitted to having broken competition rules, but agreed to pay the fine.
  • For climate change news and analysis, go to News24 Climate Future.

A Gauteng-based solar PV supplier and installer has agreed to pay a R200 000 administrative penalty after being accused of collusion in public tenders.

The Competition Commission, following an investigation, found that the firm, Pacific Solar, had colluded with another service provider Nert Technologies, in preparing and pricing their bids for tenders from the Council for Geoscience and The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE).

The Commission's investigation was prompted by separate complaints lodged by the Council for Geoscience in October 2021 and the DMRE in May 2022.

"The Commission's investigation found that the firms assisted each other to prepare and price their bids and that their conduct amounts to collusive tendering," the Competition Tribunal said in a statement.

The Competition Tribunal adjudicates matters that are referred to it by the investigative authority, the Competition Commission.

READ | Nersa gives Eskom greenlight to procure more renewables

According to the Tribunal, Pacific Solar agreed to pay the penalty, but did not admit to contravening the Competition Act.

The Commission has agreed to conclude the matter with a consent agreement, given that Pacific Solar is a small business which has not previously been found to have broken competition rules. Secondly, Pacific Solar did not win the Council for Geoscience's tender.

"While Pacific Solar was included in the panel of service providers in respect of the DMRE tender, it was subsequently removed from the panel, and the DMRE stopped providing the firm with any work," the Tribunal's statement indicated.

Want to discuss hotly debated topics with someone from across the world? Sign up for our global dialogue programme and get matched for a conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
council for geosciencedmresolar pvenergyclimate changetendercollusion
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
19.76
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
24.43
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
21.09
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.80
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Platinum
1,009.02
-0.4%
Palladium
1,391.93
-1.0%
Gold
1,957.23
-0.1%
Silver
23.26
+0.3%
Brent Crude
73.54
-4.8%
Top 40
70,624
-0.4%
All Share
75,716
-0.3%
Resource 10
67,376
+0.5%
Industrial 25
104,340
-1.3%
Financial 15
14,567
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo