1h ago

add bookmark

South Africa submits new climate plan to win R150bn for coal switch

accreditation
Antony Sguazzin and John Ainger
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty

  • Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday, or go to the News24 Business front page.

    • South Africa has submitted to some of the world’s richest nations a revised plan for how it will spend a proposed $8.5 billion to help it transition away from coal, two people familiar with the situation said.

    The new draft - sent to funding partners the UK, US, France, Germany and the European Union - advances a process that’s been mired for almost a year in complex negotiations. The people, who asked not to be named because talks are ongoing, declined to give any detail on what the amendments involve.

    South Africa’s landmark climate finance deal, unveiled at last year’s UN-led talks in Glasgow, was hailed as a prototype for helping other coal-dependent developing countries transition to cleaner energy. Its fate could have a knock-on effect at next month’s COP27 summit in Egypt, which is set to focus on the needs of poorer nations adapting to global warming. 

    A detailed agreement on how the funds will be apportioned is key to securing their release, with donors focused on repurposing coal-fired plants owned by Eskom to produce renewable energy. South Africa is pushing for support to develop green hydrogen and electric vehicle production. 

    Vincent Magwenya, a spokesman for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, didn’t answer a call made to his mobile phone or answer text messages. 


    We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
    In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
    Subscribe to News24
    Read more on:
    cop 27climate
    Rand - Dollar
    17.87
    -1.3%
    Rand - Pound
    20.13
    +0.5%
    Rand - Euro
    17.59
    +0.2%
    Rand - Aus dollar
    11.47
    -0.1%
    Rand - Yen
    0.12
    -0.9%
    Gold
    1,704.07
    -1.3%
    Silver
    20.05
    -4.9%
    Palladium
    2,228.50
    -4.1%
    Platinum
    908.00
    -2.7%
    Brent Crude
    91.80
    +3.2%
    Top 40
    59,012
    -1.4%
    All Share
    65,410
    -1.4%
    Resource 10
    63,305
    -2.0%
    Industrial 25
    79,059
    -1.3%
    Financial 15
    13,937
    -0.8%
    All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
    Company Snapshot
    Partner Content
    Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

    7h ago

    Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
    Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

    03 Oct

    Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
    From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

    30 Sep

    From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
    Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help

    30 Sep

    Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help
    Find more
    Editorial feedback and complaints

    Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

    LEARN MORE
    Government tenders

    Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

    Government tenders
    This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
    Browse tenders
    © 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
    Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
    Contact us
    Iab Logo