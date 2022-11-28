54m ago

Southern Africa’s biggest dam halts power generation due to water shortage

accreditation
Godfrey Marawanyika
The Zambezi River Authority has ordered the suspension of electricity generation on the Kariba Dam, which supplies energy to Zimbabwe’s power utility, until January due to a water shortage.

Water storage at the dam stands at 4.6% of capacity, below levels needed to run power generation operations at Kariba South Bank Power Station, the ZRA said in a letter dated Nov. 25 to the Zimbabwe Power Company. ZRA manages the dam on behalf of Zambia and Zimbabwe.  

Zimbabwe generates 1,050 megawatts of power from Kariba Power Station, half of its installed capacity of 2 100 megawatts.  

Washington Mareya, acting managing director for Zimbabwe Power, said the company had no comment, other than to say it’s working on the issue.  


