'The answer is no': State of disaster won't trump environmental laws, Creecy vows

Environmental laws will not be swept aside because of the state of disaster for energy, says Minister Creecy.

Government's approach will be to expedite environmental authorisation processes, which is already the case for Strategic Infrastructure Projects.

Creecy says her department has no applications for exemptions to environmental laws, including from Eskom.

For climate change news and analysis, go to News24 Climate Future.

Environmental laws will not be swept aside because of the state of disaster that has been declared to address the energy crisis, Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy has assured.

The minister was speaking on Friday at a briefing on the national state of disaster on energy.

Earlier this week, the regulations for the state of disaster were issued. It indicated that environmental authorisation decision-making processes could be streamlined.

"Whether all environmental law will be swept aside, and I think the answer is no," Creecy said in response to questions about the implications of the regulations. The minister explained the regulations do not promote exemptions from environmental law. "And it is not our intention to start producing blanket exemptions from those provisions," Creecy added.

Creecy explained that the primary approach of her department is to expedite decision-making around environmental applications, licences and permissions.

This is currently applied to Strategic Infrastructure Projects – whereby decision-making on Environmental Impact Assessment processes has been shortened from 107 days to 57 days.

Front of the queue

"We found that that was an effective mechanism," Creecy said. The aim is, should it be necessary, these shortened timelines to be applied more generally to respond to the energy crisis.

For example, anything regarding the state of disaster that requires an Environmental Impact Assessment would be brought to the "front of the queue", ahead of other applications the department is dealing with.

Furthermore, the public participation process would also be shortened from 14 days to 30 days.

READ | ANALYSIS | New power disaster rules open the way for a lot more deaths at Eskom's hands

Creecy said that there might be instances where exemptions are required – but the department will deal with this on a case-by-case basis and request legal advice on how to shorten timeframes for decision-making.

The department is also developing regulations to allow for large solar PV projects and battery storage to go through an expedited registration process. This will be put out for public comment soon. This will apply to areas of low environmental sensitivity.

At the moment, Creecy said there are no applications for exemptions before the department. This includes an application from Eskom regarding its Kusile power station.

Earlier this year, former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter shared that the power utility intends to approach the department to be exempt from operating flue gas desulphurisation – which removes sulphur dioxide emissions - at Kusile units 1, 2 and 3. There was a failure at Unit 1's flue gas duct in October 2022. This also impacted the operability of units 2 and 3, which meant 2 160 MW were out of service, Engineering News previously reported.

Calib Cassiem, acting CEO of Eskom, said that the power utility's board has finalised the application for exemption and would be submitting it soon.

Creecy noted that Eskom had previously written to her department for advice on the matter.

Newsletter Weekly Climate Future Weekly An overview of the challenges and opportunities of the climate crisis, as it changes the world we know.

Cassim also said that with the state of disaster allowing exemptions for hospitals and other basic services, the aim was not to increase load shedding hours for other customers. He said:

The objective is to reduce load shedding. Ultimately we want the stages of load shedding to come down.

The recent announcement that Treasury would take on R254 billion of its debt would mean Eskom can release capital expenditure across generation, transmission and distribution. It would also shorten lead times for procurement of necessary components in the generation space.

Cassim said there should be no excuse now as to why load shedding cannot be reduced going forward.

"We must not accept Stage 6. We need these stages to come down," Cassim added.