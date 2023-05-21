WATCH | How Eskom's micro-grids could power rural communities

For climate change news and analysis, go to News24 Climate Future.

Eskom is piloting micro-grids to power homes in remote areas without grid access.

Produced in Mpumalanga by Eskom employees, micro-grids can provide 32 low-cost houses with continuous electricity.

The micro-grid, equipped with a solar panel and used shipping container, is fully mobile to move within communities. It also has battery storage to store electricity generated from the solar panel.

Eskom set up one of these micro-grids at the Enlit Africa conference, being held in Cape Town this week. The conference is a gathering of energy industry players, and included among the topics on the agenda are energy access and the country's grid capacity challenges.

News24 Lameez Omarjee

"It can produce 32KW. A low-cost house's electricity consumption is 1KW, so it can power 32 households," said Eskom portfolio manager Kgopisho Mahunonyane.

"We have designed it for a low-cost house. You can deploy it in a rural area without a connection to the grid. You can put up the container there and connect houses to the system," said Mahunonyane.

The added benefit of using micro-grids is helping to reduce carbon emissions by supplying green energy to homes. According to Eskom, these micro-grids and benefits of electricity access could also improve the socioeconomic status of communities by providing electricity to schools and powering businesses to support economic growth and job creation.

Eskom has installed micro-grids in Ficksburg in the Free State and Lyndoch in the Northern Cape.

The power utility also plans to use the micro-grids for clinics, hospitals, and schools in rural areas across South Africa.

"Since we are in a demonstration mode, we are still exploring [the grid's capability]. We will soon communicate with the rest of the country what its capabilities are," said Mahunonyane.

According to Eskom, they are doing feasibility projects on more than 40 project sites around the country for these micro-grids.



