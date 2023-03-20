1h ago

Share

WATCH | Indonesia’s nickel mines reveal the dark side of our electric future

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • The EU is pushing member states to rapidly transition to electric vehicles to cut emissions, but it comes at a cost to some communities.
  • Indonesia, the world's largest nickel producer has faced environmental destruction from mines.
  • Nickel is one of the main components of electric vehicle batteries.

"I want to send my child to college but now where can I get the money from?

"Royani is not alone in her desperation. Many villagers in Wawonii, Indonesia find themselves in this impossible situation. Like many, Royani relied on farming clove trees for her income. Until she was "devastated" to find a whole swathe of trees had been torn down to make way for nickel mining. 

Nickel is one of the main components in electric vehicle (EV) batteries, amongst many other uses. The EU is pushing member states to rapidly transition to EVs to cut the vast emissions load of combustion engine vehicles. But EVs come at a cost to the communities, mostly in developing countries, where materials are extracted from. 

What are the environmental impacts of mining nickel? 

Indonesia is the world's largest nickel producer. The Sulawesi coastline, in the south-east of the country, has borne the brunt of environmental destruction from the mines. Contaminated soil from nickel mines - including one by state-owned firm PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (Antam) - runs off the hills when it rains. It has turned the coastal waters of the Pacific Ocean a deep red colour.

 In a village in the Pomalaa region of the island, stilt houses sit above rust-red sludge where children swim in murky waters. 

"When there were no mines, the water was not like this. It was clean," says villager Guntur. "If we bathe here, our skin gets itchy. [...] We don't get clean by bathing but dirtier." 

Fishermen have also suffered from the impact of nickel pollution, having to travel further and further afield to find their daily catch. 

"We are only just able to survive," says fisherman Asep Solihin, who has been involved in protests against the mining projects. "Up there it's mined, down here is mud." 

Locals on watch

Some locals have taken matters into their own hands. 

"I pointed the machete at their faces. I told them: 'If you scratch this land, heads will fly, we will defend this land to the death'," says Royani, recounting a recent encounter with some of the miners. 

She is one of a number of women fighting back to try to stop more land from being cleared on Wawonii island. Facing the prospect of losing their land and livelihood, around a dozen Wawonii villagers take turns keeping watch from a hut surrounded by clove trees, waiting for trespassers. 

Royani said she wants to protect not just her family's land from further encroachment, but also her neighbours' land. 

READ | OPINION | SA can be a significant player in the global EV market despite energy crisis

Several protesters in Wawonii have been detained after the land disputes sparked demonstrations, riots, and in some cases armed confrontations. 

Hastoma, a 37-year-old coconut farmer, said he was detained for 45 days last year after clashes between villagers and miners. Other villagers have blocked miners' vehicles and set heavy equipment on fire, while some held miners hostage, restraining them with ropes for up to 12 hours. 

"If I keep quiet... where we live will be destroyed," Hastoma says, adding that two hectares of his land were seized after his release.

 "I will continue to fight to defend our area." But the farmers are up against formidable adversaries. Soaring global demand for metals used in lithium-ion batteries and stainless steel has pushed major economies such as China and South Korea, alongside electric car giant Tesla and Brazilian mining company Vale, to focus their efforts on Indonesia. 

Dozens of nickel processing plants now pepper Sulawesi - one of the world's largest islands - and many more projects have been announced. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
minesenvironmentnickelelectric vehicleclimate change
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.39
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.40
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.63
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.31
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Platinum
970.61
-0.5%
Palladium
1,413.09
-0.5%
Gold
1,972.85
-0.8%
Silver
22.32
-1.2%
Brent Crude
72.97
-2.4%
Top 40
67,001
0.0%
All Share
72,528
0.0%
Resource 10
62,889
0.0%
Industrial 25
97,049
0.0%
Financial 15
15,107
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

16 Mar

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone

15 Mar

The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23073.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo