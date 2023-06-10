1h ago

Wind returns to top of list of German power sources

About 32.2% of German electricity was produced by wind in the first quarter of the year.
Lameez Omarjee

Just under a third of electricity generated in Germany came from wind power in the first quarter of 2023, according to data released on Wednesday, as wind turbines edged past coal as the nation's top power provider.

Some 32.2% of German electricity was produced by wind in the first three months of the year, versus 30% from coal, the federal statistics office said.

It was the first time that wind power had topped the list of power sources in Europe's largest economy since the second quarter of 2020.

Conventional energy sources - comprising coal, gas and nuclear - still made up over half of electricity production at 51.4%, down slightly from 52.9% a year earlier, the office reported.

Germany aims to generate at least 80% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030. It closed its last nuclear power plants in April and aims to wind down coal production in the coming years.


Company Snapshot
