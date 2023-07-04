Battle ahead for ESG: Less shareholder support, more anti-environmental proposals

Schroders says there's a rise of anti-ESG resolutions and "politically motivated" pseudo-ESG resolutions in US AGMs.

But the asset manager is not worried about this spreading to other markets for now.

The company is also worried about the declining support for the environmental and social aspects of ESG globally.

British asset manager Schroders is concerned about the rise in anti-Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) proposals in US companies' annual general meetings (AGMs). Additionally, shareholders and directors are also putting through pseudo-ESG resolutions on the agenda that, on the surface, look like they are interrogating companies' practices while trying to justify the unsustainable status quo.

Schroders presented the trends it has picked up from the US, UK and European Union companies' 2023 AGMs on Monday. The asset manager is waiting for most companies in Africa to host those annual meetings to see if they present the same concerns it has picked up in the US.

"At the moment, they [anti-ESG resolutions] aren't getting high levels of support. It's very low levels of generally under 10%," said Schroders' head of active ownership, Kimberley Lewis.

Lewis said the asset manager believes this is only a US problem for now.

"Is this something that we need to worry about happening in Europe? At the moment, I do not think so," she said. "However, we certainly have our eye on them because it's not uncommon for these sorts of resolutions to move year-on-year to make sure that they stay flat," added Lewis.

Schroders has seen what it believes are "politically motivated" pseudo-ESG resolutions ranging from requests for companies to report their business operations in China, cost analysis of their diversity and inclusion programmes and child labour audits in the electric vehicle industry.

But Lewis said that even in the US, it is still a "minority fraction" that's pushing the anti-ESG agenda. Many companies are still making more ESG disclosures and are taking these issues seriously.

However, across all markets, Schroders has seen a persistent decline in support for the social and environmental components of ESG when shareholders vote on tabled resolutions.

Looking at all the AGMs Schroders attended between 2019 and the end of May 2023, the environmental and social resolutions tabled by shareholders increased from just over 250 to more than 400 in 2022 before declining to 350 so far this year.

But the average support for those has decreased from around 25% to 20%. The percentage of social and environmental resolutions that got enough shareholder votes to pass is now around 3%, much lower than the peak of 15% during the 2021 AGM season.

"The support globally is declining, and they are struggling to pass," said Schroders' corporate governance analyst, Pippa O'Riley.

But while the support is declining, Schroders is happy to see more resolutions about racial equity audits, gender and the racial pay gap, and the impact of patents that block cheaper generics from reaching the market, especially in the US.

Regarding South Africa, O'Riley said that while Schroders does not have significant asset allocation in the country, climate and biodiversity are at the forefront of any engagements the asset manager has with local companies because of the country's extensive mining industry and its reliance on coal-generated power.



