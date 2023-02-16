Cobra, lizards found in PostNet parcel in alleged smuggling bid

For climate change news and analysis, go to News24 Climate Future.

A parcel containing a venomous cobra and lizards was confiscated after a smuggling attempt through a PostNet in Pretoria was thwarted by the Green Scorpions.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment's (DFFE) environmental management inspectors or Green Scorpions, last week confiscated the parcel containing a snouted cobra (previously known as the Egyptian cobra), Sungazer lizards, another type of girdled lizard and two indigenous skinks.

They were allegedly being smuggled from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal using a PostNet branch in Pretoria.

Two men – Barend Johan Coetzee (28) and Zander Aylward (19) - were arrested on charges of the illegal possession, transport and trade of species listed in terms of the Threatened or Protected Species regulations.

"Following the arrest of the men at the PostNet branch in Pretoria, their home was searched by the Green Scorpions, supported by SAPS K9 unit," a statement from the DFFE indicated.

"A total of 19 reptiles and amphibians were seized during the searches," the department said.

The reptiles include African bullfrogs and an African rock python, which are on the Threatened or Protected Species List.

Supplied Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment

The accused appeared in the Cullinan District Court on 10 February 2023, and they have been released on bail. The matter is postponed to 30 March 2023.



