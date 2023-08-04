36m ago

Fishers vs penguins: Creecy to instate 10-year fishing ban in key areas

Lameez Omarjee
African penguins are critically endangered.
Peter Chadwick
  • Minister Barbara Creecy will instate a minimum 10-year fishing ban around colonies of the endangered African penguin.
  • An international panel of experts found that fishing closures have a positive impact on penguin population growth.
  • African penguins face a high risk of extinction, with populations breeding in SA declining at about 8% per year.
  • For climate change news and analysis, go to News24 Climate Future.

A minimum 10-year fishing ban will be placed around colonies of the endangered African penguin, says Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy.

The announcement came following the release of a report by an international panel of experts tasked with determining the impact of fishing closures on the declining penguin population.

It is believed that penguins and fishers (of sardines and anchovies) are competing for food – and the work of the five-person international panel, which started in December 2022, was to conduct a quantitative scientific analysis on the impact of fishing closures for both the penguins and the fishers.

Speaking at a briefing on Friday, US-based chair of the panel, professor André Punt, explained that the fishing closure experiment around Dassen and Robben islands, off the west coast, does indicate a positive impact on population growth rates. However, the impacts are small – ranging between 0.71 and 1.51%. By comparison, population declines are estimated at 8% per annum since 2005. They face a high risk of extinction.

Punt said that fishing closures around penguin colonies would be beneficial for their conservation, but highlighted that it is only "one part" of a package of solutions required. "Simply implementing closures alone is unlikely to reverse declines," he said.

The panel also reviewed models that the fishing industry uses to estimate their losses due to the closures. The panel found that closures would impact the fishing industry and local communities, but the models used overestimate these losses.

Noting the report, Creecy said that fishing limitations would be implemented around key penguin colonies – these are around Dassen and Robben islands, as well as Stony Point, Dyer Island, St Croix and Bird Island. The closures will be in place for a minimum of 10 years, with a review due in six years when data will also be collected.

Creecy said that the bans would not lead to a decrease in fishing quotas or the number of catches, as they are geographic-specific.

The conservation and fishing sectors need to reach an agreement on the specific geographic limitations by the end of the year. If they cannot, then the interim closures, which have been in place since September 2022, will be extended for the next 10 years. These interim geographic limitations are a compromise – meeting both the needs of penguins and fishers – but not to the full extent that either side would like.

"I have to balance the needs and concerns of the different sectors. We have for two years been having consultation with the sectors to reach compromises acceptable to both sectors," Creecy said.

Creecy added that the industries are still in negotiations, and while compromises have been reached for some islands, consensus is still to be reached for two or three colonies.

"There are trade-offs, and I am hoping both sectors will be able to find each other before the end of the year," said Creecy.

The African penguin is endemic to South Africa and Namibia. Its population has decreased from more than a million breeding pairs to roughly 10 000 pairs over the past century.

Ship traffic and associated noise and vibrations, as well as pollution and habitat degradation, are other factors also impacting penguin populations. The department has put in place a broader penguin management plan to tackle these different pressures on their populations. These include habitat restoration, biosecurity measures to prevent the spread of bird flu, piloting artificial nests and rehabilitating birds impacted by oil spills.


