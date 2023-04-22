German cockroaches in SA at 'near pandemic levels', say pest control groups

Following a hot and humid summer, there has been strong growth in German cockroach populations.

One pesticide group claims the German cockroach population has "reached near pandemic levels”.

Cockroaches have flourished as more people work from home.

German cockroach populations are exploding following a wet and humid summer, claim pest control groups.



Pesticide trade organisation CropLife SA claims the German cockroach population has "reached near pandemic levels," and the severe outbreak has reached a point where the mainly nocturnal animal can be seen running around during the day.

Managing director of chemical-free pest control group Pest Free South Africa, Sebastian Seelig, also confirmed a significant increase in the German cockroach population, warning that these cockroaches present health risks to South Africans, as they often carry diseases that could contaminate food.

He said they could also cause electrical problems and cause appliances such as microwaves, kettles, dishwashers, and ovens to short-circuit, which can result in costly repairs. Still, he warned against panic about rising numbers.

According to the National Pest Management Association, the German cockroach is the most common species worldwide, ranging from more than 1cm to 1.5cm. The cockroach is likely to occupy warm and humid environments where they can access food and water.

German cockroaches are likely to breed in kitchen appliances like microwaves, dishwashers, ovens, kettles, and electrical sockets, according to Seelig. Apart from homes, they thrive in restaurants, he added.

Marketing and communications manager of CropLife, Elriza Theron, said that the company's emergency line saw a "massive upsurge" in calls about German cockroaches in South Africa following wet and humid summer weather.



"It is not only [the] climate that spurs on their numbers, but also unhygienic conditions that prevail in South Africa," Theron said in a recent statement.

"A dirty kitchen that is littered with leftover food and freely available pet food needs serious intervention to deny these unsavoury critters from invading a home and setting up a colony."

Seelig said that South Africans had experienced an increase in household waste after the Covid-19 pandemic, as more people are working from home, contributing to the current infestation. He said there had been a notable increase in German cockroaches in households and restaurants.

Don't panic

However, he said it is not an issue South Africans should necessarily panic about.

"It is important to monitor and control cockroaches," said Seelig.

Theron said South Africans should use legal and registered pesticides to combat the current infestation and avoid the impact unlabelled pesticides can have on their families or clients' health.

"Do not buy unlabelled pesticides in small containers from social media advertisers or street vendors as those products are likely to pose a severe hazard and risk to people applied indoors," she said.

"Unfortunately, we have seen people pick up spray bottles and buy some chemicals while unlicensed. They end up using non-food-safe products with food that can have negative consequences," said Seelig.

Recommended pesticide products include fumigants, surface sprays used after fumigation, baits, and glue traps that are highly effective but are low-risk to people and pets.

However, people are encouraged to follow safety instructions and use personal protective equipment, face covers, long sleeves, pants, and leggings and protect pets when using pesticides, said Theron.



