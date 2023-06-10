50m ago

Share

In shark fin export capital Peru, Asian demand threatens local species

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Shark fin soup is a delicacy that can cost over $200 (~R3 800) a bowl.
Shark fin soup is a delicacy that can cost over $200 (~R3 800) a bowl.
Getty Images
  • The lucrative trade of shark fin is threatening shark species off the coasts of Peru and neighbouring Ecuador.
  • Peru, over a decade, almost tripled the export of shark fins- both legally and illegally.
  • Peru is the world's largest exporter of shark fin, with catches usually sent to Asia, where shark fin soup is a delicacy.
  • For climate change news and analysis, go to News24 Climate Future.

At a market in northern Peru fishermen and traders barter over mutilated sharks, loading the fish onto motorised rickshaws. Much of the meat will be eaten locally, but the removed fins are headed elsewhere: China.

Peru is the world's largest exporter of shark fins, according to marine protection organisation Oceana. The catches are usually sent to Asia, where shark fin soup is a delicacy that can cost over $200 a bowl.

That lucrative trade is threatening species of shark off the coasts of Peru and neighboring Ecuador, according to marine biologists.

In just over a decade, Peru has almost tripled exports of shark fins - both legally and illegally sourced - hitting a record 400 tonnes in 2021, Oceana data show. That dipped back to around 339 tonnes last year amid tighter global scrutiny of the trade.

In Peru, the fishing and selling of legally-caught shark fins is allowed. But there are far larger populations of sharks off the coast of Ecuador, where such activity is outlawed.

READ | Food blogger who cooked and ate great white shark is fined R320 000

Alicia Kuroiwa, a Peruvian marine biologist and shark expert at Oceana, said three-quarters of the fins exported from Peru originate from Ecuador and are smuggled illegally across the border in refrigerated trucks.

Many arrive in the border town of Tumbes in Peru, where there is a market for shark meat and fins.

Fishermen can claim the sharks were caught in nets unintentionally, allowing them to be sold.

A representative at Peru's Ministry of the Environment said she did not have details immediately available on shark fin exports, without giving further comment.

Marine biologist Adriana Gonzalez said that indiscriminate fishing off Peru and Ecuador was threatening species including the blue shark, mako shark, and hammerhead shark.

Under the name "tollo," various shark species are regularly consumed domestically in the popular Peruvian ceviche dish. However, the fins are harvested and exported to Asia.

"The Chinese are looking in all markets because they can't supply themselves, and in Peru there is a very strong trade route for fins," said Gonzalez.

In November last year, a global convention on the trade of endangered species agreed to expand regulation of the trade of Requiem sharks, primarily fished for their fins used in shark-fin soup. These include some, though not all, of the sharks fished off the Peruvian and Ecuadorian coast.

In a cove in the fishing town of Zorritos, in Tumbes, fishermen who make a livelihood from shark fishing have another worry, they say. The shifting climate has meant even fewer sharks in the fishing grounds.

"They have been absent due to the fact that the waters are warm again," fisherman Edgardo Cruz said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.71
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
23.52
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.15
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.61
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Platinum
1,008.54
0.0%
Palladium
1,323.40
0.0%
Gold
1,961.00
0.0%
Silver
24.29
0.0%
Brent Crude
74.79
-1.6%
Top 40
71,602
-0.1%
All Share
76,936
-0.1%
Resource 10
68,393
-1.2%
Industrial 25
102,984
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,877
+2.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo