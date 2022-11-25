Milnerton Lagoon stench: City plans R5bn upgrade to wastewater treatment plant

The City of Cape Town is rolling out several measures to deal with hazardous pollution in the Milnerton Lagoon.

The City of Cape Town is rolling out several measures to deal with the hazardous pollution in the Milnerton Lagoon, including a R5 billion upgrade to the Potsdam wastewater treatment works.

Residents in the area have been complaining about a stench from the polluted lagoon, which has raised health and safety concerns.

Bouwe van der Eems of the Milnerton Central Residents Association previously told News24 that residents were also struggling to sell their homes at the prices they want, suggesting that the stench is impacting the value of their property. Recreational activities are not permitted in the lagoon, which is threatening the closure of the Milnerton Canoe Club.

The problem is due to the Potsdam wastewater treatment plant not having the capacity to manage the load from the increasingly populated city. It's resulted in an overflow of effluent and sewage spills into stormwater drains that eventually end up in the lagoon, News24 reported previously.

But the City is embarking on an upgrade programme for the plant – which will cost about R5 billion, according to a statement issued this week. "Potsdam WWTW (wastewater treatment works) is benefiting from a R5 billion capacity upgrade from treating 47 million litres of wastewater per day to 100 million litres per day."

The project has reached the end of the procurement phase – mechanical and civil tenders have been awarded, but these are subject to a Council budget approval, among other things.

"Potsdam WWTW is an old facility that we are steadily working towards upgrading. We have placed Potsdam on the Mayoral Priority Programme, and the City closely monitors Potsdam WWTW's operations," councillor Siseko Mbandezi, the acting mayoral committee member for water and sanitation, assured.

"Our operational team progressively attends to the maintenance and refurbishing of the older infrastructure and equipment. This is, in addition, to gradually adding new technology and upgrading plant capacity between now and 2026," Mbandezi added.

While the upgrade will take a few years, as highlighted by Mbandezi, the City has implemented some short-term measures.

This includes installing "litter traps" at stormwater drains to capture "solid waste" before it enters the lagoon. "The litter traps will catch solid waste that enters the stormwater channels from Milnerton, Royal Ascott, Joe Slovo, and Phoenix," the City said in a statement.

The City has also introduced sandbags to act as a barrier between the pollution and the lagoon. "This is a temporary solution, and the impact thereof will still need to be established."

A meeting with the public will be held in Table View next Wednesday – at the Liebrand van Niekerk Community Hall. The City will provide an update on the condition of the lagoon.



