More than 100 vultures killed after being poisoned in Kruger

More than 100 vultures in the Kruger National Park have died after feeding off a buffalo laced with poison.

Vultures in the region risk being driven to extinction within the next four years, says the Endangered Wildlife Trust.

Vulture body parts are used in local traditional medicine, as the birds are seen as powerful, says a conservationist.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday or go to the Fin24 front page.

More than 100 vultures in the Kruger National Park died after feeding off a buffalo carcass laced with poison, according to Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT).



The EWT, a conservation organisation, on Friday issued a statement indicating that the poisoning is linked to poaching. Rangers found the buffalo carcass in the northern Kruger National Park on 11 August. The buffalo had been killed via snaring before it was laced with poison.

Bloomberg reported that the buffalo was intentionally poisoned so the scavenging birds would succumb. Vulture body parts are used in local traditional medicine because the birds are seen as powerful, Gareth Tate from EWT's Birds of Prey programme told Bloomberg.

According to EWT, 104 critically endangered White-backed Vultures were among the species poisoned. Others include one critically endangered White-headed Vulture, two vulnerable Cape Vultures and one endangered Lappet-faced Vulture.

Twenty-four vultures were saved, having been taken to the Moholoholo Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre, in Limpopo, for treatment. Two of the surviving African White-backed Vultures recovered and were released back into the wild on Thursday. They have been fitted with GPS tracking units so that their progress can be monitored.

The event has led to the loss of 5% of the region's vultures. "The populations affected in the latest incident will take some time to recover, particularly as it is the peak of vulture breeding season, and it is estimated that for every breeding adult lost, one chick is lost too," the EWT said.

A research paper on declining vulture populations, released in June, also indicated that vultures are poisoned for their parts to be used in traditional medicine and ceremonies.

READ | Why South African vultures are disappearing

"The demand for animal body parts to feed the illegal wildlife trade has led to thousands of vultures being poisoned across Africa, which has devastated populations and is driving them rapidly towards extinction," EWT said.

Poison hotspot

The Greater Kruger is a hotspot for wildlife poisoning, with vultures being most affected. About 600 vultures from five threatened species were killed in the Greater Kruger since January 2019. Incidents were mostly in the northern section of the Kruger National Park, according to the EWT.

The EWT warned that the rate and scale of the poisoning could lead to the local extinction of these vultures in the region – within the next four years. Not all incidents are detected and reported, which means the EWT's records may even be underreporting the impact.

Between 2020 and 2022, the EWT and Moholoholo Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre managed to rescue 75 threatened vultures that survived poisoning incidents in the Kruger. Most (67%) have been successfully rehabilitated and released into the wild. The work is funded by the Charl van der Merwe Trust, Alu-Cab, Cleveland Zoo, Disney Conservation Fund, and the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund.



