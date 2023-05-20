14m ago

Share

Safari camp operators in Zimbabwe challenge oil drilling at world heritage site

accreditation
Antony Sguazzin and Godfrey Marawanyika
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mana Pools, is designated a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.
Mana Pools, is designated a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.
Getty Images
  • Safari camp operators in Zimbabwe are challenging oil exploration in Mana Pools, a world heritage site.
  • The operators charge more than R20 000 a night, they argue the exploration would worsen global warming and biodiversity loss.
  • Mana Pools s known for the wildlife in the area, including lions, cheetahs, leopards, elephants and buffalo.
  • For climate change news and analysis, go to News24 Climate Future.

The operators of safari camps charging more than $1 000 (~R20 000) a night have lodged objections against a planned oil exploration programme in Zimbabwe's premier wildlife area, Mana Pools.

African Bush Camps, which offers destinations across the country including at Nyamatusi Camp in Mana Pools, said in a 15 May letter to the Mining Affairs Board that granting Shalom Mining the permit would exacerbate global warming and biodiversity loss. Wilderness Safaris, which operates three camps in Mana Pools, also said it has objected.

Mana Pools lies on the southern bank of the Zambezi River that serves as the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia. The river braids across a flood plain, attracting herds of elephants and buffalo and providing habitat for lions, cheetahs and leopards.

Mana and surrounding areas have been designated as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

READ | World heritage site in Zimbabwe targeted for oil exploration

"Thousands of tourists come to Zimbabwe every year to experience the beauty and wildlife and especially the gem that is Mana Pools," African Bush Camps said in the letter. "Any notion of prospecting will erode tourists' confidence, not only Mana Pools, but in Zimbabwe as a whole."

Nyamatusi charges tourists as much as $1 185 a night. Wildnerness charges $1 500 per night per person sharing at its Chikwenya camp.

The heritage site covers 676 600 hectares, spanning the Mana Pools National Park, Sapi and Chewore Safari areas. Shalom has applied for an exploration license over an area of 130 000 hectares. Friday was the last day for objections to be lodged.

"We have received responses and these will be tabled before the Mining Affairs Board," Deputy Mines Minister Polite Kambamura said in an interview. A date for the board to meet is yet to be set, he said.

In parliamentary debates this week lawmakers asked why the permit was being considered when there is a policy of not allowing mining in protected areas. Kambamura said in parliament that part of the application covered an area that wasn’t protected and it had to go through due processes.

Zimbabwe scrapped coal exploration permits in 2020 that had been granted in the Hwange National Park in the north west of the country after objections by environmental activists.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
wildlifefossil fuelsenvironmentsafarioilclimate changeemissionstourism
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
19.45
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
24.21
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
21.05
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.94
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Platinum
1,062.74
0.0%
Palladium
1,513.00
0.0%
Gold
1,977.90
0.0%
Silver
23.86
0.0%
Brent Crude
75.58
-0.4%
Top 40
72,985
+0.7%
All Share
78,176
+0.7%
Resource 10
69,370
+1.2%
Industrial 25
108,475
+0.3%
Financial 15
14,866
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo