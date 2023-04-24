58m ago

WATCH | Billie Eilish supports Earth Day by closing her online store

Grammy-winning musician Billie Eilish closed her store on Earth Day, and instead encouraged her fans to make a donation to an eco-conscious non-profit organization, GRID Alternatives, and Support and Feed, which is seeking to combat food insecurity and the climate crisis.


Company Snapshot
