WATCH | Billie Eilish supports Earth Day by closing her online store

Grammy-winning musician Billie Eilish closed her store on Earth Day, and instead encouraged her fans to
make a donation to an eco-conscious non-profit organization, GRID Alternatives,
and Support and Feed, which is seeking to combat food insecurity and the climate
crisis.
