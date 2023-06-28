7m ago

WATCH | Former caged chimpanzee Vanilla sees the sky for the first time

Vanilla the chimpanzee has lived in cages and enclosures for all 28 years of her life.

That is, until she recently stepped into the sunshine at the Save the Chimps sanctuary and gazed in amazement at the open sky for the first time.


