48m ago

Share

WATCH | Half of world's species in decline, study suggests

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Species which are doing well today may not do so well in the future, and it can be observed in their declining populations, say scientists.

A new study suggests that 48% of animal species are on the decline, mainly due to habitat loss and climate change.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
biodiversitywildlifeenvironmentclimate change
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
19.20
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
23.85
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.71
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.62
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
1,045.98
-1.2%
Palladium
1,441.56
-0.5%
Gold
1,974.38
-0.0%
Silver
23.40
-0.2%
Brent Crude
76.84
+1.1%
Top 40
70,985
-0.7%
All Share
76,235
-0.7%
Resource 10
67,439
-0.9%
Industrial 25
104,865
-0.6%
Financial 15
14,794
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo