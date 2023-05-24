WATCH | Half of world's species in decline, study suggests

Species
which are doing well today may not do so well in the future, and it can be
observed in their declining populations, say scientists.
A new study
suggests that 48% of animal species are on the decline, mainly due to habitat
loss and climate change.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.