1h ago

add bookmark

Activists file legal challenge over Finnish climate inaction

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Environmental organisations say that the carbon sinks in Finland have collapsed due to an increase in logging and slower tree growth.
Environmental organisations say that the carbon sinks in Finland have collapsed due to an increase in logging and slower tree growth.
Getty Images
  • Environmental organisations launched a legal challenge against the Finnish government for breaking its commitments to protect the climate.
  • The organisations raised concerns that a lack of restrictions on logging is affecting carbon sinks.
  • Finland has struggled to balance its climate ambitions with the forestry industry.
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Environmental organisations in Finland on Monday filed a legal challenge accusing the government of breaking its own commitments to protect the climate, the first challenge of its kind in the country.

In July, Finland passed the Climate Change Act, which aims to make the country carbon-neutral by 2035.

But the environmental groups say the government had ignored its own laws by failing to protect the Nordic nation's carbon sinks.

Carbon sinks are natural systems, such as forests, that absorb carbon from the atmosphere and store it in, for example, vegetation and soil.

"The government has violated its own Climate Change Act by not taking a decision on additional measures to meet Finland's climate targets," Hanna Aho, Policy Officer for the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation (FANC), told AFP.

"As a result, it seems very unlikely that climate targets will be met," Aho said.

The FANC and Greenpeace, which jointly mounted the legal challenge, say carbon sinks in Finland have "collapsed" due to an increase in logging and to slower tree growth.

The most recent chance for the government to address the issue was its Annual Climate Report in October but that still lacked the necessary "assessment on measures to protect the sinks", Aho said.

"Logging has not been restricted, even though it is known to be the most important factor affecting the size of carbon sinks," she added.

The organisations petitioned the country's Supreme Administrative Court to overrule the government's decision to submit the report without "additional measures to enhance carbon sinks".

The groups said the report should be sent back to the drawing board because it was not in line with the Climate Change Act.

READ | Twin crises: experts say nature and climate can't be siloed

"Prime Minister Sanna Marin's government's inaction is in stark contrast to the obligations of the Climate Change Act," Aho said.

It will be up to the court to decide whether or not to hear the case.

In recent years, Finland has struggled to balance its climate ambitions with its forestry industry, which is an important part of its economy.

In 2020, Finnish foresty product exports were worth 10.4 billion euros, amounting to 18% of the country's total exports.

A growing number of organisations and individuals around the world have turned to the courts to challenge what they see as government inaction on the climate.

More than 600 activists in neighbouring Sweden, including Greta Thunberg, filed a lawsuit on Friday accusing the state of climate inaction, also a first in the country.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
swedenfinlandloggingclimate activismcourgetteslegalclimate changeforestry
Rand - Dollar
17.09
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.50
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.75
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.46
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,754.68
+0.8%
Silver
21.28
+1.6%
Palladium
1,877.50
+1.6%
Platinum
1,007.04
+1.4%
Brent Crude
83.19
-0.5%
Top 40
66,994
0.0%
All Share
73,368
0.0%
Resource 10
70,795
0.0%
Industrial 25
88,376
0.0%
Financial 15
16,389
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo