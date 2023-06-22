55m ago

Share

Beijing breaches 40°C for first time in 9 years

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Beijing's temperatures breached 40 degrees Celsius for the first time in nine years.
Beijing's temperatures breached 40 degrees Celsius for the first time in nine years.
Zhang Qiao/VCG via Getty Images
  • The temperature in Beijing soared above 40°C for the first time since 2014.
  • Early on Thursday, the city of nearly 22 million people raised an orange alert, the second-highest weather warning.
  • Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei and Shandong in northern and eastern China experienced heatwaves last week.
  • For climate change news and analysis, go to News24 Climate Future.

The temperature in Beijing soared above 40 degrees Celsius on Thursday for the first time since 2014 as the Chinese capital warned of blistering hot weather through the weekend with the return of heatwaves that scorched northern China a week earlier.

A weather station on the southern outskirts of Beijing recorded 40.1°C at 1:25 p.m. local time, according to the municipal weather bureau, marking the first breach of the 40°C threshold since May 29, 2014.

Early on Thursday the city of nearly 22 million people raised an orange alert, the second highest weather warning, saying that temperatures could rise as high as 39°C in most parts of the city from Thursday to Saturday.

Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei and Shandong in northern and eastern China were hammered by heatwaves last week, prompting local authorities to step up efforts to safeguard crops, ensure the safety of tourists, and suspend outdoor work during the hottest part of the day.

READ | Europe is world's fastest-warming continent - climate report

Last week, the national weather bureau issued an alert for heat stroke, almost a fortnight earlier than in previous years, as new record temperatures for the month of June assailed cities across northern China.

In the port city of Tianjin, increased demand for air-conditioning pushed its power grid load to 14.54 million kilowatts on 15 June, up 23% from a year earlier, and spurred its local utility department to dispatch workers to patrol underground tunnels every day to ensure electrical cables are in working order.

The latest round of heatwaves, coinciding with the Dragon Boat Festival long weekend in China, will also hit the northern Chinese region of Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang in the far west, according to the China Meteorological Administration.

China has a four-tier, colour-coded weather warning system, with red the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

An orange alert is issued when the maximum temperature exceeds 40°C in a single day, or the maximum temperature remains above 37°C for two consecutive days.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chinabeijingglobal warmingclimate changeheatheatwaves
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.33
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
23.40
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.16
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.45
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
944.45
-0.8%
Palladium
1,342.59
+0.4%
Gold
1,930.56
-0.1%
Silver
22.65
-0.0%
Brent Crude
77.12
+1.6%
Top 40
69,703
-0.8%
All Share
75,081
-0.7%
Resource 10
62,912
-1.9%
Industrial 25
102,190
-0.1%
Financial 15
16,013
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23172.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo