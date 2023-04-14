1h ago

Canadian bank named world’s largest fossil fuel financier

One of Canada's "Big 5" banks, has contributed $254 billion or ~R4.6 trillion to fossil fuel companies since the Paris Agreement.
  • A major Canadian bank was the world's largest financier of fossil fuels in 2022, a report by environmental groups found.
  • The Royal Bank of Canada contributed about R760 billion to fossil fuel companies in 2022 and ~R4.6 trillion since the Paris Agreement came into force in 2016.
  • US-based JPMorgan Case is still the worst fossil fuel bank since 2016.
  • For climate change news and analysis, go to News24 Climate Future.

A major Canadian bank was the world's largest financier of fossil fuels last year, contributing $42.1 billion (~R760 billion) to such companies, a new report by a coalition of environmental groups has found.

Released on Thursday, the Banking on Climate Chaos report (PDF) found that the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) had surpassed United States-based JP Morgan Chase for the first time since 2019.

RBC, one of Canada's so-called "Big 5" banks, has contributed $254 billion (~R4.6 trillion) to fossil fuel companies since the Paris Agreement, the global climate accord that came into force in 2016.

"JPMorgan Chase retains its overall ranking for worst fossil fuel bank since 2016, having committed $434 billion (~R7.9 trillion) since the year the Paris Agreement went into effect," said the report, which was authored by the Rainforest Action Network, the Sierra Club, and other environmental organisations.

For years, climate activists have called on major financial institutions around the world to divest from fossil fuel companies as a way to address the climate crisis.

In Canada, this has included a push by Indigenous communities to get major banks to pull their money out of contentious pipeline projects, including the Coastal GasLink pipeline that will cut through Wet'suwet'en territory on the country's west coast.

Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs march to RBC headquarters in Toronto, CanadaWet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs march to the Royal Bank of Canada headquarters in Toronto to protest the bank's support for Coastal GasLink, April 7, 2022 [Carlos Osorio/Reuters]

RBC's president and CEO, Dave McKay, has defended the bank's support for Coastal GasLink, local media reported, saying the project had been reviewed and approved by regulators.

RBC did not immediately respond to Al Jazeera's request for comment on Thursday's report.

In a statement shared by Greenpeace Canada, Wet'suwet'en leaders condemned the bank's position and called on RBC to "defund climate chaos now".

Keith Stewart, a senior energy strategist for Greenpeace Canada, also said the new report’s findings showed that "we can no longer simply trust bankers to do the right thing on climate change or Indigenous rights".

"Asking politely will only lead to us continuing to be played for suckers by the big banks," Stewart said.

"Canada is currently legislating a requirement for auto manufacturers to phase out gasoline-powered cars in favour of electric vehicles," he said, "and now our federal banking regulators must similarly require banks to phase out fossil fuel finance while ramping up support for clean energy."

