2h ago

add bookmark

China calls for ambitious, pragmatic biodiversity deal

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The UN's biodiversity summit kicks off next week in Montreal, Canada.
The UN's biodiversity summit kicks off next week in Montreal, Canada.
Peter Chadwick

China will lead talks to secure an "ambitious and pragmatic" new global pact to preserve biodiversity at a UN meeting that begins next week, but implementing the deal remains the biggest challenge, Chinese officials said on Monday.

Representatives of nearly 200 countries will gather in Montreal on December 5 to secure a "post-2020 framework" to protect habitats and ecosystems and ensure the sustainable and equitable use of biological resources.

Zhou Guomei, head of the international department of the environment ministry, told reporters that negotiations so far had not been "plain sailing" but focused on an ambitious deal that was "also pragmatic, balanced, feasible and achievable".

READ | Twin crises: Experts say nature and climate can't be siloed

Originally set to be held in China's southwestern city of Kunming, the meeting, known as COP15, was relocated this year because of tough zero-COVID curbs. China will continue to serve as president.

In last year's first phase of talks, more than 100 nations signed the "Kunming Declaration" for urgent action to include biodiversity protection in all sectors of the global economy. But they were unable to reach consensus on issues such as funding conservation in poorer countries.

Zhou said there were still differences on a number of issues, and success would depend on an implementation mechanism for resources and financial support to be mobilised.

A previous biodiversity pact signed in Aichi, Japan, in 2010, set 20 targets to try to slow biodiversity loss by 2020. None of those targets was met in full.

Countries need to "fully consider" the attainability of any new targets, said Cui Shuhong, head of the ministry's natural ecology department.

"We should learn fully from the experience and lessons during the implementation of the Aichi targets, not only to boost the ambition and confidence in global biodiversity conservation, but also to be down-to-earth and realistic," he added.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chinacanadamontrealbiodiversityconservationclimate
Rand - Dollar
17.08
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.53
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.74
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.45
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,751.77
+0.6%
Silver
21.30
+1.7%
Palladium
1,876.25
+1.5%
Platinum
1,005.00
+1.2%
Brent Crude
83.19
-0.5%
Top 40
66,994
0.0%
All Share
73,368
0.0%
Resource 10
70,795
0.0%
Industrial 25
88,376
0.0%
Financial 15
16,389
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo