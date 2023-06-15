1h ago

Share

Cyclone approaching India, Pakistan - what you need to know

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A cyclone is approaching India and Pakistan, thousands have already been evacuated.
A cyclone is approaching India and Pakistan, thousands have already been evacuated.
RICHARD BOUHET/AFP
  • A powerful cyclone named Biparjoy is inching closer to India and Pakistan, it is expected to make landfall by Thursday evening.
  • The cyclone is expected to have maximum sustained wind speeds of between 115-125 km per hour.
  • Seven people have died in India so far due to mishaps stemming from extreme weather conditions caused by the cyclone.
  • For climate change news and analysis, go to News24 Climate Future.

A powerful cyclone, named Biparjoy, is inching closer to India and Pakistan. Here are key details regarding its landfall and the preventive measures being taken by both countries to minimise damage it may cause to life and property.

Landfall

The "very severe cyclonic storm" developing over the northeast Arabian Sea is expected to make landfall between Mandvi in India's western state of Gujarat and Karachi in southern Pakistan by Thursday evening.

Wind speed

The cyclone is expected to have maximum sustained wind speeds of between 115-125 km per hour, gusting up to 140 km per hour.

Current location

According to India's weather office, the storm, on Thursday morning, lay centred about 180 km west-southwest of Gujarat's Jakhau Port and 270 km south-southwest of Karachi.

Fatalities

Seven people have died in India so far due to mishaps stemming from extreme weather conditions caused by the cyclone, including rough seas and wall collapses.

Evacuation

India: About 75 000 people have been evacuated from vulnerable coastal communities in Gujarat so far.

Pakistan: About 62 000 people were evacuated from high risk areas until Wednesday evening.

Other disaster mitigation measures

India:

Fishing has been suspended in Gujarat and fishermen at sea have been called back.

Schools in the state have been closed.

Operations at most oil rigs and ports have been suspended.

A total of 67 trains have been cancelled.

People have been banned from using the beaches in the state.

Cumulatively, 30 teams of the national and state disaster response forces have been deployed.

READ | Climate change causes 2 million deaths in 50 years, poor suffer most - UN

Pakistan:

Ships and boats have been moved from some areas of the country's coast.

Hospitals have been put on high alert.

Auditoriums in schools and other government buildings have been converted into relief camps to shelter displaced people.

Emergency measures are being taken in the port city of Karachi, which is expected to be battered by winds and rain.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
indiapakistancycloneclimate changeextreme weather
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.36
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.24
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.92
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.52
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Platinum
967.60
+0.5%
Palladium
1,369.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,934.71
-0.3%
Silver
23.39
-2.2%
Brent Crude
73.20
-1.5%
Top 40
72,310
-0.4%
All Share
77,779
-0.4%
Resource 10
67,959
-2.3%
Industrial 25
104,760
+0.1%
Financial 15
16,116
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

2h ago

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

2h ago

Which Mac is right for you?
How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work

14 Jun

How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo