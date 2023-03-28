1h ago

Share

EU backs fossil fuel car ban, as Berlin lifts veto

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The EU has approved a deal that lifted Germany's block on a planned phaseout of sales of new fossil fuel cars by 2035.
  • Germany had called for an exemption for cars that run on synthetic fuels, which are still under development. 
  • The ban on internal combustion engines is key to the EU becoming a "climate neutral" economy by 2050.
  • For climate change news and analysis, go to News24 Climate Future.

The 27 EU member states approved Monday a deal between Brussels and Germany that lifted Berlin's block on a planned phaseout of sales of new fossil fuel cars by 2035.

A spokesman for Sweden, which holds the EU presidency, said ambassadors backed the agreement. Energy ministers are expected to give the final green light on Tuesday during a meeting in Brussels.

Germany, one of the world's biggest car manufacturers, had irked its EU partners by blocking a deal that had already been approved under the bloc's standard legislative process.

The ban on internal combustion engines is key to the EU's ambitious push to become a "climate neutral" economy by 2050, with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

WATCH | French company has found a cutting edge way to recycle EV batteries

Germany blocked the deal at the 11th hour, calling for an exemption for cars that run on synthetic fuels, as divisions inside Berlin's coalition government undermined the EU process.

The fuels for which Germany wanted an exemption are still under development and should be produced using low-carbon electricity, but environmentalists oppose them.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gave in to pressure from his liberal partners to maintain the unity of his fragile coalition, which also includes the Greens, and pushed for the fuels that would make it possible to extend the use of combustion engines.

With such a key text on the line, the European Commission clambered to break the impasse with Berlin by holding weeks-long talks with the German transport ministry.

On Saturday, the EU and Berlin hailed their deal to resolve the dispute.

German Transport Minister Volker Wissing said vehicles with combustion engines could continue to be registered after 2035 but only if they use fuels that are neutral in their CO2 emissions.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
germanyeufossil fuelssynthetic fuelsinternal combustion enginegreenelectric vehicle
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.25
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
22.47
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.73
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.21
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.4%
Platinum
970.96
+0.3%
Palladium
1,409.53
+0.6%
Gold
1,958.85
+0.1%
Silver
23.01
-0.3%
Brent Crude
78.12
+4.0%
Top 40
69,785
0.0%
All Share
75,284
0.0%
Resource 10
64,924
0.0%
Industrial 25
102,191
0.0%
Financial 15
15,417
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end

23 Mar

WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end
What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?

23 Mar

What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo