1h ago

Share

EU fossil fuels emissions lower thanks to gas crisis

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Reduced use of natural gas following Russia's invasion of Ukraine contributed to lower fossil fuel emissions in the EU.
Reduced use of natural gas following Russia's invasion of Ukraine contributed to lower fossil fuel emissions in the EU.
Getty Images

Carbon dioxide emissions from energy use in the European Union fell by 2.8% last year, thanks to reduced use of natural gas following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Eurostat reported on Friday.

The European Union's statistical agency said in a report that CO2 emissions from the 27 EU nations was almost 2.4 billion tonnes last year.

Carbon dioxide emissions from energy use are a major contributor to global warming and account for around 75 percent of all man-made greenhouse gas emissions in the EU.

While natural gas use was down, by around 13%, emissions from coal and oil were up slightly "reflecting, among other things, the efforts invested by EU countries to achieve the voluntary gas demand reduction target introduced in August 2022," as the conflict in Ukraine hit supplies.

READ | Visualising the growth of the electric car industry

According to Eurostat, the fall in energy-related emissions also varied greatly from country to country.

The Netherlands, Luxembourg and Belgium saw the biggest falls, with the Netherlands leading the way with a 12.8% reduction.

At the other end of the scale, Bulgaria registered the biggest increase in CO2 emissions of 12%, followed by Portugal and Malta.

The European Union has ambitious plans to become a "climate neutral" economy by 2050, with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukraineeuemissionsfossil fuelsgasclimate change
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.65
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.48
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.08
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.61
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Platinum
1,001.10
-0.7%
Palladium
1,316.09
+0.2%
Gold
1,960.08
-0.1%
Silver
24.12
-0.7%
Brent Crude
74.79
-1.6%
Top 40
71,743
+0.2%
All Share
77,055
+0.2%
Resource 10
67,778
-0.9%
Industrial 25
103,955
+0.9%
Financial 15
15,834
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo