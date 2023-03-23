1h ago

Share

EU moves towards limiting carbon emissions from shipping

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
EU countries have agreed to reduce emissions in shipping by relying on renewable fuels.
EU countries have agreed to reduce emissions in shipping by relying on renewable fuels.
Getty Images

EU countries on Thursday reached a preliminary agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the maritime sector by increasing the use of renewable fuels on ships.

The deal aims to put maritime transport on the path towards meeting the EU's climate goals in 2030 and 2050, by increasing reduction targets for emissions from energy used on ships and introducing measures to encourage the use of so-called renewable fuels of non-biological origin.

"The agreement will make sure that fuel suppliers, ships and maritime operators will have sufficient time to adapt for the new conditions so the maritime sector will deliver on the climate targets," Swedish Infrastructure Minister Andreas Carlson said in a statement.

The agreement between representatives of EU member states and the EU parliament will now have to be formally adopted by EU ministers.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
europeeuclimate changecarbon emissionsshipping
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.13
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
22.34
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.75
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.20
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.7%
Platinum
989.30
+0.4%
Palladium
1,460.71
+1.3%
Gold
1,976.02
+0.3%
Silver
22.86
-0.5%
Brent Crude
76.69
+1.8%
Top 40
69,928
+0.3%
All Share
75,426
+0.2%
Resource 10
65,833
+0.1%
Industrial 25
102,178
+0.5%
Financial 15
15,276
-0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end

1h ago

WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end
What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?

1h ago

What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo