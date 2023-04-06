8m ago

Share

Historic drought adds to Argentina's economic woes

accreditation
Argentina's worst drought in 100 years is decimating crop yields.
Argentina's worst drought in 100 years is decimating crop yields.
Dmytro Smolienko/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via
  • A historic drought in Argentina is decimating critical soy, wheat and corn production.
  • Official projections show that soy and wheat crops were halved this year, and the corn yield was cut by more than a third.
  • Argentina is also battling high inflation of 94.8%.
  • For climate change news and analysis, go to News24 Climate Future.

Argentina's already fragile economy is now taking a beating from nature, as the worst drought in almost 100 years decimates critical soy, wheat and corn production.

Soy and wheat crops were halved this year, while corn yield was cut by more than a third, according to official projections, slashing Argentina's exports in a sector crucial for the public purse.

Adding to inflation of nearly 100 percent year-on-year and a burdensome debt of $44 billion with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the drought could not have come at a worse time for Latin America's third biggest economy.

What's more, "the true situation will only become clear once the harvesters enter the fields," agronomist Jaime Mestre told AFP.

With rainfall 50%lower than usual, whatever is there to be harvested will likely be of lower quality.

Lack of water 

While in Washington last week for a meeting with US President Joe Biden, President Alberto Fernandez pleaded for clemency in the face of the worst drought "since 1929" as the IMF executive board met.

The United States is the nation with the most voting rights at the IMF, which subsequently announced a $5.4 billion disbursement to Argentina as part of its loan program.

The IMF insisted, however, that Argentina needed "a stronger policy package... to safeguard stability, address setbacks and secure programme objectives" against the backdrop of "an increasingly severe drought, rising inflation (and) weak reserve coverage."

Rosario Stock Exchange economist Tomas Rodriguez Zurro estimates the overall loss to the economy of Argentina's poor grain-growing season will be about $20 billion - almost three percentage points of GDP.

In the agricultural zone of Lima, some 100 kilometers northwest of the capital Buenos Aires, many of this year's soy crop will simply be left in the field, added agronomist Jaime Mestre.

Low yield and poor quality means it is economically unfeasible to even send in the harvester.

The soy "could not develop due to lack of water and high temperatures," Mestre said of the drought that has now lasted three years.

Soy contributes about $10 billion to the treasury annually - a major income generator for Argentina, in the grips of an unusually harsh La Nina weather cycle.

According to the Rosario Stock Exchange, the soy sector will have its lowest production figures in 23 years and generate $7.3 billion less than in 2022.

Difficult conditions 

Mestre said soil moisture around Lima was down to about 5% not enough for planting the next wheat crop that must go into the ground in just a few weeks' time.

In the fields, the corn cobs are brown and crackly, the maize kernels small and irregular.

This means Argentina may not meet "export standards" with what it is able to harvest, said Mestre.

"This is not a problem that will be solved if it starts to rain today," he added.

"It (also) has to do with the conditions of the country," said Mestre - pointing to a lack of access to credit and inflation "that changes costs every day."

The country's more rural interior will feel the pain the most, he added.

READ | Tunisia cuts off water supply at night amid a severe drought

Argentina recorded 5.2% economic growth in 2022, a slowdown compared to 2021 but still tallying a second consecutive year of expansion, the first such two-year period of growth since 2010-2011.

Inflation, however, remained high at 94.8% preventing the country from reaping the benefits of this upturn.

The soaring inflation means most goods cost double what they did this time last year, and marks the return of near triple-digit inflation for the first time since the early 1990s.

A week ago, Fitch Ratings downgraded Argentina's foreign currency debt to one level above default.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
argentinafood securitywaterfarminginflationagricultureclimate changedrought
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.09
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
22.51
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.70
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.10
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.3%
Platinum
1,002.48
-1.6%
Palladium
1,426.73
-2.0%
Gold
2,012.67
-0.4%
Silver
24.82
-0.5%
Brent Crude
84.99
+0.1%
Top 40
70,926
0.0%
All Share
76,656
0.0%
Resource 10
67,618
0.0%
Industrial 25
102,852
0.0%
Financial 15
15,624
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech

03 Apr

WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

31 Mar

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo